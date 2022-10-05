Tyson Foods Deploys Disaster Relief Support in Response to Hurricane Ian, Donates One Million Pounds of Protein

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) is donating four million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in Florida devastated by the recent flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Ian.



The company is partnering with Walmart to help distribute more than one million pounds of protein to feed those in need in Fort Myers, Florida, and surrounding areas. The company is also partnering with Publix, Feeding America and three of their local member food banks, All Faiths Food Bank, Harry Chapin Food Bank and Feeding Tampa Bay, to provide protein to people affected by the storm.

In addition to its commitment to donate one million pounds of protein, the company will provide ongoing support to Feeding America and other relief agencies to best serve the ongoing needs of the community as it moves from response to recovery in the wake of the storm

“The impact of Hurricane Ian is absolutely devastating and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact,” said Tim Grailer, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Tyson Foods. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible. Our hearts go out to those who suffered tremendous losses in the wake of Hurricane Ian.”

Tyson Foods plans to locate its Meals That Matter® disaster relief trailer at Walmart in Fort Myers, Florida, this week and will have volunteers on site who will distribute food, water, and ice. The volunteers involved include grill teams from Tyson Foods’ facilities in Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. Volunteers from other Tyson locations in Arkansas will also assist.

