Global Gluten Free Product Market Size to grow USD 6.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.7%

New York,, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gluten Free Product Market Size Was USD 4.3 Billion In 2021 And Is Projected to Reach USD 6.2 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR of 7.7% as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The global prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance has increased significantly, resulting in a surge in demand for gluten-free foods. According to a study published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, celiac disease affects about 1.4 percent of the world's population. Improvements in diagnostic technologies and medical science have enabled strategies for more accurate disease diagnosis among people from various countries. Because eliminating gluten is now the only way to avoid gluten allergy and celiac disease, demand for gluten-free food is increasing.

The increased prevalence of celiac disease, as well as a growing population turning to healthier diets, are driving the market. Gluten is a protein that can be found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale, among other cereals (crossbreed). Its primary function is to provide elasticity to the dough, which is then used to create a line of products by imparting a chewy texture and maintaining the product's shape. However, this protein is not ideal for all consumers, since it might cause a variety of health problems. As a result, corporations are developing a gluten-free product line and marketing it globally, as they see a good demand from consumers suffering from gluten intolerance and other health concerns caused by gluten.

Global Gluten Free Product Market Size, Share, By Type (Baby Food, Pastas & Pizzas, Snacks & RTE Products, Bakery Products, Condiments & Dressings), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies, Online); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest Of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest Of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021-2030

The global gluten free food market is expected to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in a modest and unfavourable way. Manufacturers are unable to source raw materials and create goods to meet demand due to limited supply chain activities. Additionally, due to the restricted manpower available, production factories were at a stop as a result of government actions such as lockdowns. Due to the limited international commercial activity, global enterprises are having difficulty importing and exporting finished goods. All of these variables have had a negative impact on the entire supply chain, as well as the market. However, following the pandemic, the market for gluten-free products is expected to have a positive growth trend, thanks to an increase in consumers who prefer gluten-free and other free-from meals as a result of the pandemic.

The rise in the number of working women has increased consumer reliance on gluten-free ready meals and convenience foods. As a result, demand for shelf-stable and convenient foods has increased, fueling the expansion of the gluten-free products market. Furthermore, the demand for gluten-free products is fueled by a significant increase in the number of large retail formats globally, including convenience stores, specialty stores, and drugstores and pharmacies. Consumers are anticipated to buy gluten-free items as their concerns about health-related ailments such as physical inactivity and vaccine-preventable diseases grow. The growing demand for gluten-free products presents businesses with lucrative potential

Key Companies & Recent Developments: Some of the leading players in the global gluten free product market include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, General Mills, Kellogg’s Company, ConAgra Brands Inc, Hero AG, Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A, Quinoa Corporation, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Koninklijke Wessanen N.V, Raisio PLC, Dr Schär AG/SPA, Enjoy Life Foods, Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ, Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Norside Foods Ltd, Warburtons, Silly Yaks, Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH, Bob’s Red Mill, Kelkin Ltd, Amy’s Foods, Golden West Specialty Foods, and Prima Foods, amongst others.

