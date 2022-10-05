Logical Design Solutions Teams Up with Paramount and ServiceNow for Upcoming Webinar on Employee Experience

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Logical Design Solutions (LDS), the visionary digital strategy and design consultancy known for its ability to propel experiences that transform business WHAT: Will present as part of the webinar “How Paramount built an extraordinary employee experience on ServiceNow.” WHEN: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PT) WHERE: To register, visit https://info.servicenow.com/WBR-HRSD-Paramount-12OCT22-AMS_LP.html.

Creating an empowered, impactful employee experience requires harmonizing people, processes and technology across the workforce. That is why extraordinary experiences often deliver tremendous competitive advantage back to the organization. During this webinar, Eric Dalessio, SVP, Enterprise Architecture & Product Innovation at LDS, will join Stuart Winchester, VP, Portal Experience for Paramount and Eric Hemmer, Principal Solution Specialist, Employee Experience at ServiceNow, to discuss how Paramount built an exceptional employee experience.

Through their discussion, the panelists will explore how global organizations like Paramount are reinventing cultures and operating models through employee experience strategies. Attendees will learn how these strategies drive innovation and inspire the development of the platforms that organizations need. Dalessio, Winchester and Hemmer will also share what a successful employee experience deployment looks like and what it entails.

About Logical Design Solutions

Founded in 1990, Logical Design Solutions (LDS) is a digital strategy and design consultancy for the global enterprise. For over 30 years, LDS has helped market leaders realize their most important business and people strategies through technological innovation. Our work is focused on the win-win outcome – where business performance is elevated and where people feel valued, empowered and inspired in their work. Clients come to LDS because of our thought leadership and expertise in organization transformation, our foundation in visionary experience strategy, and our commitment to shaping new human work in the age of digital. To learn more, visit lds.com.