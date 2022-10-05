Inmar Intelligence Names Spencer Baird Chief Executive Officer

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading applied data platform company, today announced that Spencer Baird has been officially appointed Inmar Intelligence’s new chief executive officer after serving as interim-CEO since April following the retirement of David Mounts. Baird assumed the new role on September 22, 2022.

“It is a privilege to lead this company, serve alongside this great team and together, work hard to exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Baird. “Our top priority will be focused on addressing our customers' needs in ways that deliver meaningful results. As we do this, I am convinced that this will create great career opportunities for our associates and set the stage for an exciting innovation agenda. OMERS has been a great partner over the last 2 years since I joined Inmar and more recently, throughout this transition. I am grateful for their partnership and support on the mission ahead.”

Baird is uniquely experienced to lead Inmar in this next chapter having built an impressive career in leadership roles in grocery retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods (CPGs) for many of the best-known retail and CPG companies such as HJ Heinz, The Dannon Company, Kellogg Company, Ahold Delhaize, where he was on the fiduciary committee, and Peapod. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Virginia Wesleyan College and is currently a member of the board of the Winston Salem Alliance and Piedmont Triad Partnership, the Advisory Council for Dairy Management Institute (DMI) and The Western Michigan University marketing program.

“Spencer Baird is an experienced, strategic executive, and since joining the Inmar team he has proven to be a strong leader who can guide the business into the next phase of its growth and evolution,” said Geoff Bird, Managing Director, OMERS Private Equity. “With the full support of the Inmar team and the Board, we are confident Spencer will be successful in his role as CEO and are excited about the prospects for Inmar.”

In May 2020, Baird joined Inmar Intelligence as Chief Transformation Officer and quickly expanded his contribution as President of Martech, leading Inmar’s Retail Commerce Media and Data Platform to accelerate the industry's digital transformation and meet escalating consumer demand for personalized, targeted digital marketing and messaging. He has been instrumental in leading and integrating key acquisitions, including Aki Technologies, and in expanding product development.

Since assuming the role of interim-CEO, Spencer has brought a laser-focus to strategy and planning across the company. This has spurred persistent momentum during a time when moving at the speed of digital is critical, and set the 42-year old company on a path for continued long-term success. He will also look to maintain the company’s strong roots in the Winston-Salem community, furthering its profile as a prime example of the rise of decentralized technology hubs outside of traditional tech strongholds such as San Francisco, Seattle and New York City.



About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to create better experiences that enrich consumers’ lives. We provide innovative marketing technology and services, with advanced personalization, that creates value for consumers, retailers and brands. By designing, building and operating reliable, dynamic media and incentives solutions, we create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces. This focus is why we have been the trusted partner to so many retailers and brands for more than 40 years.



For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.