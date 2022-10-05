Remote Access Management Market Worth USD 12.67 Billion, Growing at a 15.8% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Remote Access Management Market , By Component, By Technology, Organization Size and By Vertical - Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 12.67 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 15.8% during the assessment timeframe.

Remote Access Management Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global remote access management market report include –

NetScreen Technologies Inc. (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Fortinet (US)

Sophos Ltd. (UK)

Brocade Communication Systems Inc. (US)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Citrix Systems Inc. (US)

VMware Inc. (US)

Remote Access Management Market Drivers

Plentiful Benefits to Boost Market Growth

With benefits including important data protection, increased productivity, remote data management and access, usage of personal devices, remote administration, and quicker troubleshooting, remote access management is becoming more and more popular in a variety of end-user applications. This will fuel market growth in the assessment period.

Remote Access Management Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 12.67 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030 Key Market Opportunities Utilizing User and Entity Behavior Analytics into MDM Key Market Drivers Rising security worries to ensure tremendous corporate information

Opportunities

Increased Staff Productivity to offer Robust Opportunities

Globally rising employee productivity and the demand for improved client communication are significant drivers of the market's expansion.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), the rising acceptance of cloud-based services, and the increased implementation of remote access control systems by numerous businesses and institutions are all anticipated to fuel market expansion. The market is growing as small, medium, and large organizations increasingly accept remote access software. Businesses are becoming more globally diversified, and to manage their activities around the world, they are installing remote access management software, which is driving the market forward.

Restraints

Compliance with Stringent Government Guidelines and Rules to act as Market Restraint

The compliance with strict government guidelines and rules may act as a market restraint over the forecast period. To prevent the development of the cell phone in the market for executives, certain norms and restrictions must exist. Any nation's laws prioritize the security and protection of its data, which leads to the implementation of laws restricting the use of MDM techniques. The main initiative by the European Union (EU) focused on protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of its citizens is the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) regulation. The GDPR offers businesses the ability to increase customer confidence, which will improve business operations.

Challenges

Complex Portability Challenges to act as Market Challenge

The complex portability challenges for the developing number of stages, OS, and cell phones may act as a market challenge in the assessment period. There are different portable venture applications such as web, crossover, and local, made to be used in cell phones.

Remote Access Management Market Segmentation

The global remote access management market has been bifurcated based on component, technology, organization size, and vertical.

By component, software will lead the market in the assessment period. Software for managing remote access allows people to connect to and utilize a computer from a distance.

By technology, IPsec VPN will dominate the market over the forecast period. The most popular invention for remote access executives is IPsec VPN. In an IPsec VPN, a virtual private network client is installed on the end client's computer and set up with details about the target organization, such as an IP address. When a client needs to communicate with a remote organization, they launch a virtual private network client, and a secure connection to the company firewall is established.

By organization size, SMEs will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The requirement for remote resources, executive arrangements, and administrations to deal with their resources to boost profitability and reduce operating costs is growing for SMEs across all verticals. Expanding the use of cutting-edge innovation across industries has benefited SMEs and significantly improved their operational profitability.

By vertical, the remote access management market is segmented into government, travel, healthcare, and BFSI.

COVID-19 Analysis

It is believed that the COVID-19 will impartially influence the growth of the global remote access management market. It is unlikely that the COVID-19 epidemic spread will have a large impact on the global market. Customers are not required to increase or decrease their usage, nor are they required to stock up on more supplies. The market will be impacted by the rise of cloud IAM and contribute to its growth virtually at any time. Similarly, this study report deconstructs additional crucial trends and market forces that will influence market development beyond 2020–2024.

Remote Access Management Market Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Remote Access Management Market

The largest growth potential is in North America, which might soon take the top rank in the worldwide market. The market growth is mostly attributed to the high concentration of reputable remote access management software solution providers. The rise of the market in the region is also fueled by the region's highly developed IT infrastructure and businesses' high levels of enthusiasm for using the newest technology. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the network security market in the area has expanded quickly, demonstrating exceptional resilience in the face of economic uncertainty. The lockdown situation's impact on distant working policies within enterprises increased the adoption of remote network technologies in the region, which benefited the local economy. The remote asset management business was dominated by North America. It is the most developed region in terms of infrastructural development and technological uptake. It is one of the biggest contributors to the market. The presence of sizable IT firms and quickening technological developments, such as the digitalization of the US & Canada, are propelling market expansion in this area. The market will expand as a result of the increased use of connected, smart, and secure technologies for asset-centric applications. The North American region's technological improvements are responsible for the market for remote access management experiencing significant growth.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Remote Access Management Market

Together with the growing number of major organizations in addition to small and medium-sized businesses, the APAC market for remote access management can achieve the fastest CAGR over the assessment period. To effectively meet all client requests, the majority of these businesses are increasingly using remote access control systems. Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is both driving significant market growth in the area. The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the projected period due to the need for remote asset management solutions and services in nations like China, Japan, India and the rest of APAC. The market in APAC is being driven by the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions and new technologies like the big data analytics, Internet of Things, and mobility.

