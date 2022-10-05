Bidtellect Predicts Top 10 Holiday Campaign Trends for Brands and Advertisers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday shopping and consumer spending creep forward every year; Bidtellect, a leading demand-side platform and advertising technology company, urges brands to get holiday campaign strategies in place early. In their newest resource for performance marketers, Bidtellect predicts the top 10 trends for the 2022 holiday season.

"2021 saw the biggest jump in holiday spending in 20 years, according to eMarketer," said Lon Otremba, CEO of Bidtellect. "2022 holiday spending is projected to hit $1.262 trillion, and customers are shopping earlier than ever due to worries about inventory and supply chain issues. Reaching consumers with performance advertising will be key."

To make this the most successful holiday season yet, here is Bidtellect's no-frills, everything-you-need list:

Scaling will be critical to reaching large global audiences across multiple platforms and channels. Don't skimp on brand safety. Get creative with ad formats like Bidtellect's ad Responsive Native, High Impact, Banner Display, and Video across all devices to drive brand and promotional awareness. Integrate Bidtellect's CTV/OTT strategy to reach new audiences and re-engage with existing audiences. Reach consumers already engaging with holiday content, shopping content, or any trending topic with context-driven targeting and optimization. Utilize Bidtellect's proprietary audiences, which use natural language processing technology and the page's context, to build custom audiences that show an explicit interest in your chosen category. Maximize optimization tools like AARDvark, an automatic bid factoring tool, and focus on real-time optimizations for the highest ad performance and ROIBring attention to loyalty programs and discounts in creative assets. Deeply analyze campaign performance with robust analytics tools. Lean on Bidtellect's dynamic team of creative experts, like[b]+studio, for custom, high-performing creative assets for your brand, while Bidtellect's performance analysts make recommendations based on performance and goals.

While placement, targeting, and optimizations are essential, nothing is more critical than high-performing creative assets. Bidtellect's award-winning in-house creative agency offers a few mandatory tips for engaging holiday creative assets.

Keep ads cheerful and light-hearted;

rotate ad creatives often for increased engagement;

include holiday references in imagery;

high Impact Units are eye-catching and boost performance;

utilize contextually-relevant videos; and

highlight offers and deals in your headline.



"We're excited for brands and advertisers in what is sure to be a successful holiday season, and we're eager to support our Bidtellect clients in achieving their performance goals," concluded Otremba.

To learn more about using Bidtellect for holiday campaigns, visit https://bidtellect.com/project/holidays-2022.

About Bidtellect

Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP specializing in context-first optimization, cookieless solutions, and native programmatic. We pride ourselves in premium supply quality and optimizing down to the placement level while offering deep campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for our brand, agency, and trading desk partners. Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors in nearly every head-to-head performance test thanks to industry-leading brand safety technology, premium supply quality, superior context capabilities, and proprietary bid factoring and optimization technology: delivering ads that work. To learn more, visit www.bidtellect.com.

