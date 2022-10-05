HRCI’s Upcoming Higher Standards Summit to Focus on Evolving Organizational Culture

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, today announced the return of its Higher Standards Summit, scheduled to take place October 25 – 27, 2022. This latest iteration of the popular online event will consider measuring human capital while building diverse talent and evolving organizational culture.



Recognizing how busy HR professionals are, especially this time of year, HRCI will deliver the event as a “micro summit,” presenting three keynotes from three industry experts over the course of three days. The event also offers pre-approved recertification credits toward any of HRCI’s eight credentials, including SPHR® and PHR®.

On Tuesday, October 25, the speaker will be Caitlin MacGregor, CEO of Plum. Passionate about helping people reach their true potential, MacGregor founded Plum to help organizations fully leverage the human potential within their workforces. On day two, attendees will hear from Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer at Udemy. The author of “ReCulturing: Design Your Company Culture to Connect with Strategy and Purpose for Lasting Success,” Daimler helps leaders design, operationalize and scale their culture. On the final day, Thursday, October 27, Solange Charas, Ph.D., founder and CEO of HCMoneyball, will present the last session. A pioneering data scientist and expert in human capital metrics, Dr. Charas’ practice focused on helping organizations understand the effectiveness of human capital programs.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI, shared, “Over three days, our Higher Standards Summit will offer attendees actionable insights in 90-minute sessions. Each presentation will address critical issues impacting today’s HR professionals, such as fostering more diverse practices or quantifying the impact of human capital on the organization. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s top-tier thinkers.”

Registration for the Higher Standards Summit is currently open. For more information, visit www.hrci.org/training-and-development/higher-standards-summit.

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org .



