PandoLogic Enhances Recruiting Process with AI Portfolio Solution, pandoSELECT, to Recruit, Qualify and Manage Candidates with Conversational AI, Saving Time and Money

NEW YORK and DENVER, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, today announced the general availability of pandoSELECT, which gives users the ability to attract, engage and manage candidates with speed and ease. pandoSELECT is a bundled solution that combines programmatic job advertising with a candidate management dashboard and conversational AI chatbot.



Despite reports of hiring freezes in specific sectors, the U.S. economy continues to have more job openings than job seekers, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. Many recruiters have been working tirelessly to source and qualify candidates to meet demand. To address the challenges that recruiters face, PandoLogic developed a solution to improve outcomes across the talent acquisition lifecycle. The result is pandoSELECT, which helps reduce the difficulties of hiring and allows recruiters to focus on connecting with candidates.

“In today’s dynamic job market, many recruiters face an arduous task of adapting to current conditions. By unifying various aspects of recruiting in one solution, pandoSELECT simplifies efforts, making it possible to pivot as needed,” said Terry Baker, President and CEO of PandoLogic.

The three key features of pandoSELECT include:

The Power of Programmatic – pandoIQ’s programmatic job advertising finds quality candidates and funnels them into a dedicated dashboard tool for easy review.

Candidate Qualification & Management – The pandoSELECT dashboard showcases a list of applicants for each role, their details and chat screening answers, making it possible to assess qualifications quickly.

Engaging Conversational AI – Dynamic chat automatically engages applicants with interactive questions, creating a better experience while spotlighting the company’s employer brand.



An early adopter of pandoSELECT, Blake Quinlan, Franchise Manager for Express Employment Professionals, shared, “pandoSELECT is an absolute game changer, and the innovations just keep getting better. It’s a one-stop recruiting shop with automation built in. That’s it right there.”

Baker concluded, “Through a streamlined approach, pandoSELECT helps surface candidates where they are most active online and evaluate them through personalized chat to promote a deeper level of engagement without additional work for hiring teams. pandoSELECT is changing the process for recruiters and job seekers.”

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is a leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world’s most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic’s flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit PandoLogic.com .

