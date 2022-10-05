Cox Media Group Expands Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group today kicks off a “Neighbors in Need” initiative at its TV and radio stations in Florida and Atlanta to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. This follows WSB-TV’s and Atlanta Radio’s highly successful “Convoy of Care” that saw food, water and other provisions sent from Atlanta to those who needed it in Florida.



To support “Neighbors in Need,” CMG’s on-air talent across its Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa TV and radio stations will use their platforms to broadcast tales of heroism, discuss rescue efforts, and encourage audiences to donate to Hurricane recovery efforts.

Anyone interested in giving can click here or text-to-give by texting IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. All contributions will be directed to the American Red Cross, which is assisting with response activities across the southeast.

