Botanical Extracts Market to cross USD 11 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Botanical Extracts Market size is poised to garner revenues over USD 11 billion by 2030.

Surging adoption of natural flavors across a range of food applications as a significant factor propelling the demand for botanical extracts over the coming years. The usage of natural and organic food products has grown exponentially in recent years, attributed to emerging health concerns and changing dietary preferences. The increasing number of people transitioning toward chemical-free nutritional food products has encouraged enterprises to develop products based on natural ingredients having positive effects on health.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5362





Exceptional health benefits to boost the demand for fruit based botanical extracts

Fruit-sourced botanical extracts is speculated to witness over 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. Fruit extracts have a broad spectrum of health benefits that support intestinal functions and enhance body purification. They are rich in antioxidants and possess anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, and antitumoral properties. Also, the recognition of fruit extracts as the consequential lead in the development of anticancer drugs with no side effects of cytotoxic drugs and chemotherapy will strengthen the global market outlook through 2030.

Cost-effective benefits to foster the adoption of liquid botanical extracts

Liquid botanical extracts market may exceed USD 5 billion by 2030, driven by the increasing utilization of liquid form across the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. These Liquid botanical extracts are infused with certain bioactive compounds, such as antioxidants, offering skin-enhancing benefits, including sun protection and anti-aging properties to be used in cosmetics. Besides, the ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced aesthetics associated with liquid extracts may bolster the segment share over the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 247 pages with 251 market data tables & 25 figures & charts from the report, “Botanical Extracts Market Size By Source (Flowers, Herbs, Fruits, Spices, Tea Leaves, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Cosmetics & Skincare, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/botanical-extracts-market

Improved health consciousness to drive product demand across the food & beverages sector

Botanical extracts industry share from food & beverage applications is anticipated to be worth USD 3 billion by 2030. The increased consumption of natural and organic foods products and drinks due to accelerating dietary shift may foster product adoption across the F&B industry. The application of botanical extracts as antimicrobial agents, antioxidants, flavoring agents, enzymes, coloring agents, packaging additives, and nutrient enhancers will help the product to gain popularity across food & beverage vertical during the forecast period.

Rising consumption of ready-to-drink beverages to facilitate industry expansion across Europe

Europe botanical extracts market is anticipated to exceed USD 2 billion and hold over 20% revenue share by 2030. The regional growth is influenced by evolving health trends and the penetration of ready-to-drink natural beverages. The increasing popularity of plant-based ingredients backed by the growing health-conscious populace and rising awareness about the positive health impacts of botanical extracts may aid the expansion of the regional industry.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5362

Acquisitions to turn out as a key growth strategy

Notable players in the botanical extracts industry include Lipoid-Kosmetik, Nektium, Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Berkem, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Synergy Flavors, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Synthite Industries Ltd., Döhler GmbH, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Kuber Impex Ltd., Mb-Holding GmbH & Co. Kg, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Martin Bauer Group, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Botanica, and Native Extracts.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.







