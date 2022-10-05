Insights on the Automotive Venting Membrane Global Market to 2027 - Rising Availability of Various Types of Automotive Venting Membranes Such as PTFE and ePTFE is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, By Product Type By Nature By Application By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive venting membrane market is expected to register growth at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market growth can be attributed to the massive demand from the developing economies, including China, and India, along with the rise in the per capita income of consumers. Besides, improved living standards of the global population and are driving the demand for the global automotive venting membrane market.

Launch of novel automotive venting membranes in the market to ensure the functionality of electronic enclosures and high-end investments in research and development activities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global automotive venting membrane market in the next five years.

Moreover, growing availability of various types of automotive venting membranes such as PTFE and ePTFE as well as expanding automotive industry are expected to push the demand for automotive venting membranes in the coming years.



The global automotive venting membrane market is segmented into product type, nature, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of key market players in the region and the use of advanced technologies to upgrade the automotive structure.



Major players operating in the global automotive venting membrane market are Membrane Solutions LLC, Rogers Corporation, Clarcor Industrial Air, Advantec MFS Inc., Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Sterlitech Corporation, Porex Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Trinity Technology Group, Saint-Gobain Hanglas Sekurit Co Ltd, among others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global automotive venting membrane market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive venting membrane market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global automotive venting membrane market based on product type, nature, application, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive venting membrane market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive venting membrane market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive venting membrane market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive venting membrane market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive venting membrane market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (PTFE & ePTFE Membrane, Polypropylene Membrane, Others)

6.2.2. By Nature (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, Oleophobic)

6.2.3. By Application (Electronic Control Units, Motors, Sensors, Others)

6.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map (By Product Type, By Nature, By Application, By Region)

7. North America Automotive Venting Membrane Market Outlook

8. Asia Pacific Automotive Venting Membrane Market Outlook

9. Europe Automotive Venting Membrane Market Outlook

10. South America Automotive Venting Membrane Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Venting Membrane Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Membrane Solutions LLC

14.2.2. Rogers Corporation

14.2.3. Clarcor Industrial Air

14.2.4. Advantec MFS Inc.

14.2.5. Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.

14.2.6. Sterlitech Corporation

14.2.7. Porex Corporation

14.2.8. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

14.2.9. Trinity Technology Group

14.2.10. Saint-Gobain Hanglas Sekurit Co Ltd



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgc6af