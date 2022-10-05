UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” publishes its NAV for September 2022

English Lithuanian

At the end of September 2022, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” including success fee-accrual increased to EUR 91,966,667 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of June 2022, which amounted to EUR 86,604,778. The share price including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 1.7579 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of June 2022, amounted to EUR 1.7596. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual decreased to 13.80% compared to the previously announced IRR of June 2022, which amounted to 17.20%.

At the end of September 2022, the NAV excluding success fee accrual increased to EUR 93,166,616 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of June 2022, which amounted to EUR 88,254,189. The share price excluding the success fee accrual decreased to EUR 1.7808 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of June 2022, amounted to EUR 1.7931. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual decreased to 14.46% compared to the previously announced IRR of June 2022, which amounted to 19.46%.

