$60 Billion Worldwide Automotive Filter Industry to 2027 - Players Include Donaldson, Toyota Boshoku, Freudenberg and Robert Bosch

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Filter Market By Vehicle Type, By Filter Type, By Applications, By Filter Media, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive filter market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period to reach USD60,148.69 million by 2027.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing initiatives to control pollutants emitting from vehicle engine, which is harmful for human health. Furthermore, increase in demand from OEM and aftermarket is also expected to drive the growth of the global automotive filter market in the upcoming five years.



The automotive filter is divided into three segments which consist of air filter, fuel filter and oil filter. As we are moving toward the sustainable energy, at the same time we are also focusing on the quality of air we are breathing. The purpose of these filters is to trap all the impurities which could directly affect the wear and tear condition of engine in all types of vehicles.

These impurities can either be dust or any contaminants in the air. Oil filter application is to filter back the impurities from oil to various engine components, which helps engine to run smoothly and give it a longer life. The fuel and gas injected during internal combustion should be free from any kind of impurities for better mileage and power. A tiny dust particle can impact the performance of engine.

Air filter is divided into two sub-segments based on their application i.e. cabin filter and engine filter. Cabin filters out the pollen, dust, and airborne particles which enters the cabin through ventilation, air conditioning, or heating system. From recent research it was stated that engine emits hazardous gases which enters the cabin. This hazardous gas is harmful to the human health.

As a result, filters have been in high demand among the automotive manufacturers. To fulfill the expanding need of installing filter in automobiles, original equipment manufacturers of internal combustion engine (ICE) across the world have ramped up the pace of manufacturing automotive filters. Significant number of filter manufacturers are investing heavily in the research and development sector to develop nanofiber filter that can trap the microbials up to the size of 10 nm, driving the global automotive filter market in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, factors such as travel convenience, healthy breathing, comfort, efficiency, etc. have increased the demand for filters among the people, which has further intensified the demand for automotive filter across the globe.



The impact of COVID-19 pandemic created economic and public health crisis across the world. Consequently, many industries faced a consequential decrease in the production of automotive filters due to full or partial lockdown restrictions across various countries to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The automotive filter manufacturers, workshop, and showrooms had to shut down their production line amid lockdowns. Nevertheless, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and growing focus on research and development, the market is showing positive signs of recovery and is anticipated to recover in around two years.



Growing Concerns for Environment Sustainability Drives the Market Growth

Increase in pollution is one of the major opportunities for the filter market. The exhaust emission released from the vehicle contains hazardous pollutants which are harmful to the health. Government & agencies are focusing to minimize this issue as much as possible. Companies such as MANN+HUMMEL are working on the Nanofiber technology for the automobile filters. As the market players are moving toward sustainable energy, at same time they are also focusing on the quality of air we are breathing. This nanofiber technology can trap the microbials size up to 10 nm and could be used in both cabin filters & engine filters.



Increasing Vehicles on Road Drives the Market Growth

Existing vehicles on road and production of new vehicles is expected to drive the filter market growth. Automakers have been constantly working on technologies that can help the automotive manufacturers to reduce the carbon emission in vehicles to increase the overall performance of the vehicle. As people are getting more environment-conscious & prefer to use electric vehicle which only uses cabin filters. Battery filters is the new segment by filters application. They are being used in the electric vehicle for ventilation & thermal control for battery. The increase in demand for electric vehicle is expected to increase the air filter overall share.



Government Regulation and Emission Standards Drives the Market Growth

Emission standards and regulations imposed by government are expected drive the global automotive filter market. As global warming has forced governments around the world to take serious measures regarding the carbon emission at early stage. The French government has introduced 'Crit'Air vignette' clean air sticker in some of the cities which cost around USD 4.74 per vehicle.

These Crit Air stickers have been offered by the French government as a way to lower toxic vehicle emissions in areas where air condition is poorest, such as large cities and towns. Vehicles that have these stickers are eligible to park and drive in restricted traffic zones and due to this government initiative, the use of air filters in the cars is expected to increase. This standard and regulation will change continuously at regular intervals. This will drive filter manufacturing companies to work on their filter media technology for better efficiency and less maintenance, influencing the automotive filter sales across the world.



Market Segmentation

Global automotive filter market is segmented based on filter type, which is further divided into air filter, oil filter and fuel filter, by vehicle type market is divided into passenger car, two wheeler, medium & heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicle and OTR, by application type it is divided into engine filter & cabin filter, by filter media it is divided into Cellulose Media, synthetic media, particulate, active carbon media and others, by demand category it is segmented into replacement and original equipment manufacturer.

By region it is further divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. The global automotive filter market based on filter type, is majorly dominated by air filter, with a market share of 44.28% in 2021. The filter type air filter units are majorly installed in passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, medium to heavy duty commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and off-the-road vehicles. In terms of country, the United States automotive filter market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.96% and is expected to reach around USD 9,923 million during the forecast period 2027.



Company Profiles

Mann+Hummel Filter Pvt Ltd, Mahle Gmbh Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Freudenberg Group, K&N Engineering, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Elofic Industries Ltd., Hengst SE, Denso Corporation, etc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive filter market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Filter Market



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Brand Recall

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Global Automotive Filter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), and Off-the-Road Vehicle (OTR))

6.2.2. By Filter Type (Air Filter, Oil Filter, Fuel Filter)

6.2.3. By Application (Engine Filter and Cabin filter)

6.2.4. By Filter Media (Cellulose, Synthetic, Particulate, Activated Carbon Media)

6.2.5. By Demand Category (Replacement, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM))

6.2.6. By Region

6.2.7. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Vehicle Type, By Region)

7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Filter Market Outlook

8. North America Automotive Filter Market Outlook

9. Europe Automotive Filter Market Outlook

10. South America Automotive Filter Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Filter Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

14.2. MAHLE International GmbH

14.3. Donaldson Company Inc.

14.4. Toyota Boshoku Corporation

14.5. Freudenberg SE

14.6. K&N Engineering, Inc

14.7. Denso Corporation

14.8. Elofic Industries Ltd.

14.9. Hengst SE

14.10. Robert Bosch GmbH



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9nei1

Attachment