Automotive Wheel Bearing to emerge as a Significant Component of the Speeding Aftermarket. FMI Publishes the Market Mechanics

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Wheel Bearing Aftermarket is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 4% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The Automotive Wheel Bearing Aftermarket size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 58.8 Billion by the end of year 2032 from the current valuation of US$ 39.75 Billion in 2022.



The worldwide growth of the automobile sector can be regarded as the major factor having a strong positive impact on the aftermarket for automotive wheel bearings. The manufacturing of passenger, luxury, commercial, and other types of cars is also increasing, which is causing a significant increase in demand for automobile wheel bearings across all nations.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12779

Ball bearings and taper roller bearings are the two bearing types often used in passenger automobiles. Additionally, they change based on the application and load. The heavy demands placed on a wheel hubs car are growing due to expanding transit volumes, improved performance, and altered driving habits.

On a different dimension, as automated driving systems are entirely controlled by sensors, there is a strong demand for automotive wheel bearing in this industry as well. As ball thrust bearings are often employed for low speed, non-precision applications, they are needed for mostly in agriculture and transport vehicles as typically these run comparatively at low speeds in the fields.

This type of automotive ball bearings support axial stresses in both directions when used in back-to-back pairs. The need for tapered roller bearings is also anticipated to increase more in the next years as the automotive sector is anticipated to expand.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Wheel Bearing Aftermarket Study

The overall growth of the global automotive wheel bearing aftermarket is estimated to be around US$ 19 Billion over next ten forecast years ending in 2032, by following the global CAGR of 4%.

According to the different end use applications of automotive wheel bearing, the segment with the fastest-growing vehicle type by far is the passenger automobile.

As in automobile industry, there has been an impressive growth in demand for thrust bearings in last couple of years.

On the basis of components, the automotive wheel bearing aftermarket is now led by tapered roller bearing, and this position is expected to hold during the projected period.

South Asia and Pacific countries are the dominating markets for the sales of automotive wheel bearing with growing volume of automobile market.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-wheel-bearing-aftermarket

Competitive Landscape for the Global Automotive Wheel Bearing Aftermarket

Some of the well-known contact automotive wheel bearing aftermarket players are Federal – Mogul Corporation (Tennenco Inc.), Schaeffler AG, Mahle GmbH, Continental AG, The Timken Company, NSK Ltd., JTEKT Corp, NTN Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, NRB Bearings Ltd., Nachi – Fujikoshi Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., and Wafangdian Bearing Group Corporation among others.

As the automotive market is well developed in almost all parts of the world so the automotive wheel bearing market is highly fragmented. Thus mergers and acquisitions are a very common feature in this sector. For instance, Drake Manufacturing Services. Co. LLC was bought by CW Bearings USA, Inc. in the year 2017. The business was able to join the Machine Tools sector thanks to the purchase.

Shortly after, the global market saw the acquisition of ABC Bearings Ltd., an Indian manufacturer of conical or tappered, circular or round roller bearings as well as slewing rings, by Timken India Ltd, which is a division of The Timken Company.

Key Segments

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Supplier

Independent Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car Compact Mid-sized SUV Luxury

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle





By Product Type:

Ball Bearing

Precision Ball Bearing

Roller Bearing

Tapered Roller Bearing

Others





By Application:

Front

Rear

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-12779

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. By Product Type Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Overview of Product Type vs Respective Application

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

TOC cont inued..!

About FMI – Automotive and Transportation

The Automotive and Transportation division of FMI provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about automotive and transportation industry encompassing automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sectors. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders’ right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behaviour.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Automotive Domain

ASEAN Automotive Bearings Market Size : is currently valued at around US$ 925.5 Mn, and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 1614.8 Mn by 2032.

Railway Bearing Market Trends : Bearings are mechanical elements that control the motion of the components they are attached to, allowing only the desired motion. In the operation of locomotives, due to the high torque involved, there is always a risk of a component moving away from its axis of rotation, the whole system.

APEJ Automotive Bearing Market Analysis : is valued at US$ 171 Bn. The market is likely to grow at a y-o-y of 4.94% y-o-y in 2022 to reach US$ 180 Bn.

Automotive Roller Bearing Market Forecast : used for supporting rotating shafts in mechanical equipment. Automotive roller bearings are simple tools which can be precision manufactured in mass production quantities.

Automotive Wheel Bearings Market Outlook : are also used to guide wheels and absorb axial and radial forces. There are mainly two types of automotive wheel bearings – roller bearings and ball bearings. Ball bearings are hardened spherical balls that decrease friction between moving parts. However, they offer low load carrying capacity as the area of contact is point only.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com