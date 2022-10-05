New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2015-2022: Deal trends, players and financials" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03021526/?utm_source=GNW

Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 900 cardiovascular deal records

The leading cardiovascular deals by value since 2015



The report includes deals for the following indications: Abdominal aortic aneurysm, Angina, Arrhythmia, Atrial fibrillation, Long QT syndrome, Supraventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular fibrillation, Ventricular tachycardia, Atherosclerosis, Breathlessness, Cardiogenic shock, Cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease), Chest pain, Congenital heart disease, Congestive heart failure, Coronary artery disease, Ductus arteriosus, Fatigue, Hypercholesterolemia, Hypertension, Intermittent claudication, Ischemic heart disease, Limb ischemia, Marfan’s Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Oedema (excess fluid), Palpitations, Peripheral arterial disease, Thrombus (blood clot), Valvular heart disease, Aortic stenosis, Restenosis, Varicose veins, plus other cardiovascular indications.



In Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2015-2022: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2015-2022: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 900 cardiovascular deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

• What exclusivity is granted?

• What is the payment structure for the deal?

• How are the sales and payments audited?

• What is the deal term?

• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

• How are IPRs handled and owned?

• Who is responsible for commercialization?

• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

• How is confidentiality and publication managed?

• How are disputes to be resolved?

• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

• What happens when there is a change of ownership?

• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

