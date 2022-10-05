Europe Pet Food Market Overview Report 2022-2027: Increasing Notion of Treating a Pet as a Family Member, Pet Foods Making a Strong Way into the European Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pet Food Market Overview 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Pet Food market was valued at around USD 25 Billion. This increased awareness, combined with a shift in pet owners' preferences toward healthier foods, will allow the market to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The European pet food market has been highly driven by increasing awareness of ingredients, customized food products, grain-free, and organic food. The industry continues to see an increase in the pet care and food market with an increase in pet adoption rates. In some countries in Europe, pet food is considered a premium product segment.

Food being an essential and basic necessity for pets, owners is willing to pay any price to provide good quality and nutritious food for their pets. The owners are very concerned about the nourishment of their pets, which led them to purchase quality food so their pets get proper nutritional food.



Considering the country-wise revenue generation analysis, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy have contributed the most to Europe's pet food market. The popularity of pet food products is increasing in Europe, where manufacturers are coming up with new innovative products.

To provide a better lifestyle for the pets, the owners are taking the utmost care of the ingredients. The brands are attempting to offer natural, organic, and non-processed foods with a shift in consumer preference. Historically, the market has observed the highest adaption of animal-based food ingredients, which is now slowly and gradually shifting towards plant-based food ingredients.



The United Kingdom is considered the largest pet food market in Europe and the third most prominent country in the overall pet food market. The strong presence of animal and health advocacy groups in the region is impacting the domestic regulations regarding product labeling and ingredients. The pet foods in the United Kingdom have advertised several benefits related to pets' improving heart health, bones, muscles, and joints, which have increased their popularity.

Among the categories included in Europe's pet food products, preference towards dry food and snacks and treats was observed to be the highest. These foods are mainly for cats and dogs, which mean they get to eat them at regular intervals. This growing adaption of pet food products has also enhanced their availability through specialized pet shops, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.



There is an increase in the humanization of pets across Europe, as pet owners are treating pets like their own family members. According to the European Pet Food Federation (FEDIAF), around 38% of all European Union households possess a pet.

Cats continue to dominate the European pet market. According to various studies, the popularity of cats continued to increase during the last century in the region. The number of cat owners increased more than dog owners, due to the relative ease of having a cat as a pet in the modern lifestyle. Dry food, wet food, and semi-moist food are the major types of commercial cat food.

Therefore, as consumers are looking to plug the familial gap with a pet companion, it has resulted in a pet marketplace led by small animals, such as cats and dogs, as indulgent pet owners are happy to spend heavily on ensuring the best quality of food for their pets, which has driven the demand for pet food products in Europe.



Companies are offering an increasing number of premium products as consumers are prepared to spend more on pet food that is healthy, nutritious, and improves their living conditions. For instance, in 2020, the German pet treat company Gimborn launched a line of functional pet treats.

The products include squeezables, oil-based liquid treats, and munchables and crunchy treats for cats. It is planning to launch a milk-alternative product for cats, to be sold in individual and bulk portions for shelters and breeders. Therefore, the consumer trend toward cat adoption has driven cat food premiumization, which is anticipated to create an expansion in the cat food market over the forecast period.



In 2020, Mars Inc, Nestle SA, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Agrolimen SA and Vitakraft Pet Care GmbH & Co KG were the five largest pet food companies in the EU28, while Pedigree, Whiskas, Felix, Royal Canin and Friskies were the five largest pet food brands that year. In recent years, sales of premium pet food have been increasing, with pets seen as an integral part of households, therefore being treated with quality meals and nutritious food.



Akin to humans, pets are also highly susceptible to the ramifications of obesity. Not only in Europe, but all over the world, an enormous number of pets, particularly dogs, suffer from conditions related to overweight and obesity. Subsequently, there is a growing concern that is leading to a dire need to control the weight of the pets, thereby eliminating the possibility of repercussions that can also lead to deaths.

The growing awareness is making pet owners more particular about the weight of their pets, and they are now opting for the more expensive therapeutic weight loss foods. The obese pets in the region are creating a special European pet food marketplace for the vendors to explore business opportunities.

