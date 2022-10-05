Global Cloud Security Software Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Security Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud security software market size reached US$ 27.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 37.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cloud security software, also known as cloud computing security software, is employed for executing specific tasks to protect the cloud-based system, data and infrastructure. Companies nowadays transfer most of their data, applications and networks on cloud servers, which are highly distributed, dynamic and more susceptible to unauthorized access, data exposure, cyberattacks and other threats.

Cloud security software provides multiple levels of control in network infrastructure to protect the privacy of the users, support regulatory compliance and establish authentication rules for individual users and devices. As a result, both government and private organizations utilize cloud storage and security software as they eliminate the need to invest in dedicated hardware and reduce administrative overheads.



Frequent cyberattacks and breaches have led to an increase in concerns regarding the security of information and data. Additionally, due to the dependence of organizations on cloud-based services for operations and data management, there has been a rise in the adoption of cloud security software to safeguard the integrity and continuity of resources at different levels.

Apart from this, with the continuous development of innovative technology solutions using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the functionality of safety software has improved significantly. Different services such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and private cloud have been introduced by market players for managing the security of applications and networks of an organization.

For instance, IBM Cloud provides a core set of network segmentation and network security services to protect workloads from network threats. Moreover, various researchers are focusing on software testing as 'Testing as a Service' (TaaS) in cloud computing paradigm using a variety of new technologies and innovative service models with multiple features that are different from traditional software testing.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global cloud security software market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cloud security software market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Broadcom, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., RSA Security LLC, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, BMC Software, Inc., Bitium, CipherCloud, Inc., CloudPassage Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Fortinet, Inc., VMware, Inc., Sophos Limited, Gemalto NV, and Imperva, Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cloud security software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cloud security software industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud security software industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cloud security software industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cloud security software industry?

What is the structure of the global cloud security software industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cloud security software industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cloud Security Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Data Loss Prevention

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Email and Web Security

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cloud Database Security

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Network Security

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Cloud Encryption

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment

7.1 Public

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Private

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Cloud Service Providers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Government Agencies

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others/Third Party Vendors

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 Healthcare

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Government Agencies

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Retail

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Broadcom, Inc.

15.3.2 Trend Micro Incorporated

15.3.3 IBM Corporation

15.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.3.5 RSA Security LLC

15.3.6 McAfee, LLC

15.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.8 Dell Technologies, Inc.

15.3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

15.3.10 BMC Software, Inc.

15.3.11 Bitium

15.3.12 CipherCloud, Inc.

15.3.13 CloudPassage Inc.

15.3.14 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd,

15.3.15 Fortinet, Inc.

15.3.16 VMware, Inc.

15.3.17 Sophos Limited

15.3.18 Gemalto NV

15.3.19 Imperva, Inc.

