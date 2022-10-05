Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 October 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 7 October 2022

Effective from 7 October 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 7 October 2022 to 9 January 2023:

Uncapped bonds

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 October 2022: 4.2900% pa

NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 October 2022: 4.3200% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment