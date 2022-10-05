New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global COVID-19 Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
- Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2025
- Annual Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines estimated at US$255 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach US$60.7 Billion by 2025. Value of annual doses in China is forecast to stabilize to US$23 billion by 2025, after peaking at US$73 billion in the year 2021. Global percentage of individuals vaccinated by the year 2025 is expected to taper down to 47% by the year 2025 as compared to the 73% estimated for the year 2022.
- Vaccinated population in Africa will reach only 12% by the year 2023, a figure that will dwindle to 4% by 2025. In comparison, the percentage of individuals vaccinated in France is expected to touch 92% by the end of 2022. Number of doses administered worldwide is expected to rise to 4,186 million by 2025.
Select Competitors (Total 358 Featured)
Moderna, Inc.
Pfizer Inc./BioNTech
AstraZeneca/University of Oxford
Johnson & Johnson
CanSino Biologics, Inc.
China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm)
Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
Novavax, Inc.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET OVERVIEW
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
Table 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
South Africa: Omicron?s Origin Location
Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry
Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases
Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron
Variant
Fears of Tourism Industry
Industry Response to the Travel Curbs
Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
Financial Impact
Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron
Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
Table 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining
Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a
Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy
is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
Table 3: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Table 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although
Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Widening Revenue Gap between mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines & their Rivals
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Set to Reap Rich Dividends from Booster
Shots
Are COVID-19 Boosters Going to Follow Flu Shot Pattern?
Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative
Despite US Donation, Global Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines
Remains Far Short of Target
Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat
Table 5: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on November
21, 2021
Table 6: COVID-19 Cases in the US by State: As on November 21,
2021
COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS
Widening Revenue Gap between mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines & their Rivals
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Set to Reap Rich Dividends from Booster
Shots
Are COVID-19 Boosters Going to Follow Flu Shot Pattern?
Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative
Despite US Donation, Global Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines
Remains Far Short of Target
Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat
COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on November 21, 2021
Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections
Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?
E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers
California Strain Emerges to be More Contagious and Deadly
Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to
Outsmart Vaccines?
Less Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against South African
Variant Leads to its Halt
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of
Efficacy against South African Variant
US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to
Maximize Vaccine Protection Against Emerging Variants
AstraZeneca Vaccine Effective against New Emerging Variants
Sinovac Vaccines Effective against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus
AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT
COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details
Table 7: Production Capacity by Company for Frontrunners in
Millions of Doses for 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details
Pfizer/BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First
Authorization
UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s
Vaccine
After UK, Pfizer?s Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU
UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s
Vaccine
After UK, Pfizer?s Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU
Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-
19 Vaccine Production
After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA
Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
AstraZeneca?s Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval
J&J?s Single Shot Vaccination Resumes after Temporary Suspension
Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine
A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson’s Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis
Moderna or Pfizer
Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020
China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine
from Sinopharm
WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use
China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners
Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac?s CoronaVac
AstraZeneca?s Covishield and Bharat Biotech?s Covaxin Receive
Emergency Use Approval in India
Sanofi-GSK to Offer Vaccine at a Discounted Rate
CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine
Novavax Obtains First Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine
VARIOUS COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER CLINICAL TRIALS
Table 8: COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER DEVELOPMENT
Table 9: Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology
Table 10: Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies
mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE
mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies
RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks
Key Challenges
mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer
Efforts to Target New Application Areas
MARKET DYNAMICS
Rise of Vaccine Passports: Key to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions &
Ensure Public Safety
Developments Regarding Digital Certificates
COVID-19 Vaccine Passport: Insights & Progress
Why Digital Format Holds Merits?
What Information a Vaccine Passport Would Contain?
Regions/Countries Planning to Seek Vaccine Passport
mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants
Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose
Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to
Boost Antibody Levels
Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra
Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue
Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All
Table 11: Select Funding Deals for COVID-19 Vaccine R&D: 2020 &
2021
Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine
Production
Table 12: COVID-19 Deals Worldwide - Jan 2020 to July 2021
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: Global Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific (India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America
(Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Percentage of Individuals
Vaccinated for 2020 through 2025
Table 14: European Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy,
Russia, Spain, and Rest of European Markets - Independent
Analysis of Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated for 2020
through 2025
Table 15: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In
Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America
(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and
Africa Markets
Table 16: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest
of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of
Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for Years 2021 &
2025
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America
(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Doses in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 18: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest
of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of
Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for Years 2021 &
2025
VACCINES FOR KIDS
Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Controlling Efforts
US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 5-11
Years, and 12 to 15 Years Age
Pfizer Approves Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11 Years
Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12
Years (March, 2021)
Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on
Children over Perceived Safety Concerns
COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17
in EU
REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
THE UNITED STATES
MARKET ANALYSIS
Current Vaccine Scenario
New Delta Variant Cases Cause Concern
Deceleration in Economic Activity Likely Due to Omicron Effect
US Recommends COVID-19 Booster Shots
Pfizer and Moderna?s COVID-19 Vaccine Secures US FDA?s
Emergency Use Approval for Booster Shot for Vaccinated Adults
US FDA Authorizes Johnson & Johnson?s COVID-19 Vaccine for
Booster Shot
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Nod in US
for Children 5-11 Years
Moderna Aims to Achieve Approval for its COVID Vaccine for
Children
Reopening of Borders & Inflow of International Travelers to US
Spurs Demand for Digital Vaccine Certificates
Federal Health Agencies End Temporary Pause of J&J?s Covid-19
Vaccine Use
Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines
for Global Supply
The ?Operation Warp Speed? Program Expedites Vaccine Development
Table 19: US GOVERNMENT DEALS WITH VACCINE DEVELOPERS
MARKET ANALYTICS
Table 20: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines
Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines
Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2025
CANADA
MARKET ANALYSIS
Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada
Canada Expands Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech & Moderna COVID-19
Vaccines to Cover Adolescents 12 Years & Above
MARKET ANALYTICS
Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines Market:
Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years 2020 through 2025
Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines Market:
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
JAPAN
MARKET ANALYSIS
Slow Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines in Japan
Japan Ropes in Armed Forces to Expedite Vaccinations
Slow Vaccination Rates Affect Olympics
Japan Looks Forward to Double Supply of COVID-19 Vaccines to
Other Countries
Daiichi Sankyo Eyes on Booster Shots in Local Market for
Impending COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine Passports
Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate
Elderly
Takeda Obtains Approval for Moderna?s Vaccine
AnGes Fast Tracks COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program for 2021
Rollout
Japan Commences Production of AstraZeneca?s Vaccine
VLP Therapeutics Japan Commences Trial of Replicon RNA COVID-19
Vaccine
MARKET ANALYTICS
Table 22: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
Table 23: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
CHINA
MARKET ANALYSIS
Chinese Vaccine Development Scenario
China Reaches Milestone of Administering over Billion Covid-19
Vaccine Doses
Vaccine Candidates in China
CoronaVac from Sinovac Obtains Emergency Use Authorization in
China for Children
WHO Recognizes Sinopharm?s COVID-19 Jab as Effective & Safe
Chinese Regulator Gives Nod to COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinovac
Life Sciences
China Approves Sinopharm?s Vaccine
BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to
Secure Authorization in China
Countries Relying on the Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines
Trials Indicate Neutralizing Effect of Chinese COVID-19
Vaccines on South African & UK Variants
MARK¬ET ANALYTICS
Table 24: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
Table 25: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
EUROPE
Covid-19 Scenario in Europe, Rise in Cases Noted
New Covid-19 Variants
Skepticism Regarding the Vaccination
Europe Witnesses Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Turns to Booster
Doses
EMA Approves Use of COVID-19 Vaccine of Pfizer for Children
EU to Recommend 9-MonthTime Limit for COVID-19 Vaccine Validity
for Travelers
EU Digital COVID Certificate Regulation to Aid Free Cross-
Border Movement
EU Digital COVID Certificate: Eligibility, Process & Free Movement
Pfizer & Moderna Escalate Unit Price of COVID-19 Vaccines in
Latest EU Contracts
EU Obtains 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing
Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and
Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
Europe?s Horizon 2020
EC-AstraZeneca Settlement Deal Ends Legal Dispute over COVID-19
Vaccine Supplies
Johnson & Johnson to Resume Shipment of Janssen COVID-19
Vaccine to Europe
Apparent Side-Effects Prompt Denmark to Extend Suspension of
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED KINGDOM
Vaccine Passport
UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech
Vaccine
Vaccine Distribution Challenges
The UK Approves AstraZeneca?s Vaccine
Oxford-AstraZeneca?s COVID-19 Vaccine in the form of Nasal
Spray, to be Tested Soon (March, 2021)
Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals
GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for
Distribution within UK
FRANCE
France Embarks on Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Free to Citizens
France Suggests mRNA Vaccines for Second Coronavirus Shot After
AstraZeneca?s First Shot
GERMANY
Germany Allows the Use of J&J Vaccine
SPAIN
Spain Prioritizes Frontline Healthcare Providers for
Immunization Policy
Spain to Donate Vaccines to Latin America and Caribbean
ITALY
Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically
RUSSIA
Gamaleya Institute?s Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Show Promise with
92% Efficacy
CanSino Obtains Approval for Phase III Trial of COVID-19
Vaccine in Russia
NORWAY
Norway Bans AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
MARKET ANALYTICS
Table 26: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through
2025
Table 27: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European
Markets for Years 2021 & 2025 Region 2021 2025
Table 28: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent
Analysis of Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 29: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European
Markets for Years 2021 & 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
MARKET ANALYSIS
INDIA
Second Wave of Covid-19 in India Attributed to Delta Variant
Indian Government Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
India Makes Notable Contribution in Production of Vaccines
AstraZeneca?s Covishield Receives Emergency Use Approval in India
Spike in New Cases Coerces India to Briefly Suspend Export of
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin Gets Approval
Bharat Biotech Obtains Government Financial Backing to Ramp up
Production of Covaxin
Panacea Biotec Obtains DCGI`s Nod for Manufacturing Sputnik V
vaccine
Bharat Biotech & SII on Capacity Expansion Mode
Trial Indicates Decent Efficacy of Covaxin against B.1.617
Variant of COVID-19
IIL Partners with Bharat Biotech to Produce Active Drug
Substance for Covaxin
Johnson & Johnson?s Covid-19 vaccine, Produced by Biological E,
Ready for Export
Serum Institute Obtains Approval for Novavax Vaccine Trial in
7-11 Age Group
Increasing Commitments of SII and Novavax
Dr Reddy`s Rolls out Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine in India
DCGI Yet to Approve COVAXIN for Children
DCGI?s Approval Mandatory for the Covaxin to be Administered
for Children
Sanofi, GSK Obtains Approval to Conduct Phase 3 trial of their
Covid-19 vaccine in India
Zydus Vaccine Approved for Kids
AUSTRALIA
Australia to Invest on Novel Coronavirus Vaccines for Wider Region
NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s
COVID-19 Vaccine
SOUTH KOREA
With the Spread of Delta Plus Variant, Fresh Covid Cases
Witness a Sharp Increase
South Korea Extends its Vaccination Programme to the Workers of
Electronics and Chip Manufacturing Industries
J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Receives Approval in South Korea
INDONESIA
Indonesia Negotiates Additional COVID-19 Vaccines from China
and GAVI
Indonesia Gets First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine from
China?s Sinovac
Chinese Vaccine Sinovac Allowed for Use in Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh but restricted in Malaysia
BANGLADESH
Serum Institute of India to Offer 3 Crore Doses of COVID-19
Vaccine to Bangladesh
MYANMAR
China Meets Myanmar?s Requirements
MARKET ANALYTICS
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Doses in Millions for
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses
for India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 &
2025
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 33: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for
India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2025
THE MIDDLE EAST
MARKET ANALYSIS
BAHRAIN
Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use
Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine
Sinopharm?s Vaccine Doses Reach Bahrain
COVID-19 Vaccine Production in the UAE
SAUDI ARABIA
IRAN
Iran Procures Vaccine Doses
AFGHANISTAN
Afghanistan to Procure COVID-19 Vaccines
TURKEY
COVID-19 Vaccines in Turkey
ISRAEL
Israel Reimposes Restrictions
COVID-19 Vaccines for Israel
SYRIA
Syria Obtains AstraZeneca Vaccines, the first for the Country
MARKET ANALYTICS
Table 34: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 35: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
AFRICA
MARKET ANALYSIS
UNICEF Enters into Agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica for
Supply of Vaccine to African Union
Relief for Countries in Africa that Finally Receive Vaccine
Shipment as third wave Creates Havoc
Takeaways from Covid-19 Vaccine Program in Africa
SOUTH AFRICA
Approach of South Africa towards Covid-19 Vaccination Program
New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge
South Africa Halts AstraZeneca?s Vaccination
Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose
Travel Ban from South Africa
South Africa: The First Country in Africa to Start Vaccine
Clinical Trial
South Africa to Resume J&J Jab Vaccination
Aspen to Manufacture Johnson & Johnson?s COVID-19 Vaccine in
South Africa
China to Deliver Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa for Free
CEPI Identifies Biovac Institute as Potential Manufacturer in
South Africa
EGYPT
MARKET ANALYTICS
Table 36: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
Table 37: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
LATIN AMERICA
MARKET ANALYSIS
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American
Countries
BRAZIL
Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from
Pfizer/BioNTech
Brazilian Town Serrana Beats COVID-19 with China`s Sinovac Vaccine
Brazil, Turkey Announce Vaccination Plans for Chinese Vaccine
GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for
Distribution within UK
Brazil Blocks Import of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine over
Efficacy & Safety Concerns
Covaxin Clinical Trial?s Stopped in Brazil but Supply Continued
in India
MEXICO
Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19
Vaccine
Tulane University, Children?s Hospital Launch Moderna COVID-19
Vaccine trial for Childre
ARGENTINA
Argentina Secures 22 Million Doses of AstraZeneca?s COVID-19
Vaccine
CHILE AND PERU
Chile, Peru Approve Clinical Trials for AstraZeneca?s COVID-19
Vaccine
Chile Struggles with Escalating Cases of COVID-19 despite
Massive Rollout of Vaccine
CanSinoBIO Secures Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19
Vaccine in Chile
MARKET ANALYTICS
Table 38: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of
Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Doses
in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 39: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million
Doses for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets
for Years 2021 & 2025
Table 40: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of
Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 41: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar
Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets
for Years 2021 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS
Moderna, Inc. (USA)
Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)
AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)
China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)
Novavax, Inc. (USA)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)
Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)
INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES
Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine Nationalism Hampers Equitable Distribution of Vaccines
COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19
Vaccine
COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19
Vaccines
African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely
Access to Successful Vaccines
COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)
World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Capability
Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand
Technology Transfer and Other Payments
KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
Inactivated Vaccines
Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on
Nov 19, 2021
Protein-Subunit Vaccines
Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development:
As on Nov 19, 2021
Non-Replicating Viral-Vector
Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical
Development: As on Nov 19, 2021
Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical
Development: As on Nov 19, 2021
Nucleic Acid Vaccines
RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021
DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021
Replicating Bacteria Vector
Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)
Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on
Nov 19, 2021
Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical
Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021
Virus-like Particle Vaccines
Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical
Development: As on July 27, 2021
WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS
SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET: 2021
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 358
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2025
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global COVID-19 Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW