Associa Branches Raise $170,000 For Charity

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Associa branches throughout the northeastern United States – Associa Mid-Atlantic, Maxwell-Kates, Inc., Leiter Property Management, Community Management Corp. of New Jersey, Associa New York, and Evergreen Management Group – recently hosted their First Annual Associa Cares Vendor Roundtable Tour to raise funds that benefit Associa’s affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and human-made disasters. A total of 79 vendor partners and more than 170 Associa employees participated in the roundtable tour, which raised more than $170,000.

The week-long roundtable tour consisted of four fundraising events held at separate locations throughout New Hampshire, New Jersey, and New York. Attending vendor partners had the opportunity to meet with a wide range of branch managers, department heads, and executive leaders representing more than 1,100 Associa-managed communities, buildings, and cooperatives. It was an excellent opportunity for them to directly market their respective companies and services to relevant decision-makers in a highly focused, small-group setting.

Insurcomm – a leading provider of fire and water damage cleanup and restoration, mold remediation, asbestos and biohazard removal, remodeling, and reconstruction services throughout Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – served as the roundtable’s Platinum Plus Regional Sponsor for all four events.

“Our First Annual Associa Cares vendor roundtable tour was an overwhelming success thanks to the kindness and genuine desire of our team members, branch leadership, and vendor partners to help others in need,” said Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa regional vice president. “While our inaugural event sets a high bar for us moving forward, rest assured that we plan to make next year’s tour even larger and more successful.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and human-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Stay Connected

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa