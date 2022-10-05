Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $118.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Valves estimated at US$88.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$118.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ball Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$39.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Butterfly Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Industrial Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.4 Billion by the year 2027.

- Check Valves Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR

- In the global Check Valves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Industrial Valves

Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics

Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries

Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve

Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment

Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category

Sustained Demand for Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction

Slowing Demand for Gate Valves

Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains

Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category

Safety Valves: Niche Segment

Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion

World Industrial Valves Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Industrial Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by %

CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for

Industrial Valves Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Recent Market Activity

Industrial Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Leading Players in the Global Control Valves Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs

Up Demand for Industrial Valves

Industrial Production in Select Countries (In US$ Billion) As

of January 2020

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market

Expansion

Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector

Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust

Opportunities

Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction and Planned

Projects Worldwide (in %): 2019

Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline Projects:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic

Region

Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth

Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,

and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and

2019

Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use

Sector

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for

the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years

2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for Canada,

China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and Others

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors

Worldwide by Country: 2018

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives

Need for Valves

Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends

for Valves

Despite Challenging Conditions, Demand Remains Intact in Iron &

Steel Industry

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment

Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh

Wave of Growth

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 through 2025

Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/

Region for the Year 2019

Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves

Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth

Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities

Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant

Thermostatic Valves Make Gains

Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion

Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum

Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product

Design & Efficiency

Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology

Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions

A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types

Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves

Market: An Overview

List of Specifications Considered for International Standards

Accreditation

Issues & Challenges

Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of

Certifications

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

High Fabrication Costs

Volatile Oil Prices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

UNITED STATES

Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

The United States: Major Market for Industrial Valves

Surging Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development Rev

Up Demand

US Crude Transport by Mode (2015, 2020 & 2025): Percentage

Share Breakdown for Pipeline, Railroads, and Others

Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly

Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe

Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage

Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum

Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Industrial Valves by End-Use -

Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Pipeline Programs Favor Growth

Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly

Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe

Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage

Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum

Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly

Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe

Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage

Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum

Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: Major Consumer of Industrial Valves

Infrastructure Investments Favor Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Electric Power Industry Propels Overall Demand

Renewed Emphasis on Nuclear Power Plants Fuels Demand for

Nuclear Reactor Valves

Outshining Standard Valves, Automatic Valves Gain Traction

Competitive Scenario

Chinese Industrial Valves Market: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Leading Players in the Chinese Control Valves Market: 2019

Chinese Valve Production Output by Province (in %) for the Year

2019

Imports Continue to Deter Prospects of Domestic Manufacturers

Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly

Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe

Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage

Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum

Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

European Valve Industry by Category (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Production Value for Industrial Valves and

Building Valves

Emphasis on Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks Augurs Well

Regulatory Compliance to Trigger Growth

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly

Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe

Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage

Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum

Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly

Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe

Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage

Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum

Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by



