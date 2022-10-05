E Woman Creates a Safe Space to Protect Women's Mental Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As research continues to reveal the harmful effects of social media on young women, E Woman champions a safe space to protect women's mental health. According to the Pew Research Center, 69% of adults and 81% of teens in the U.S. use social media, and the consequences are staggering. Studies link increased social media use "with poor sleep, online harassment, low self-esteem, and negative body image, all associated with depressive symptoms, especially for girls."

"As a mother, it's disturbing to hear more and more new research coming out on the negative effects of social media. We wanted to create a safe space to empower women and support their mental health," said Amy Karaman, founder of E Woman.

One of E Woman's most popular online groups is the Mental Health Group, which has twice as many members as any other community on E Woman. In this group, women can anonymously share their struggles, unburden themselves, and help uplift each other. E Woman users say it's relieving to have a place where they can open up about their struggles anonymously. In contrast, other users noted that it was life-changing to be able to share their stories and "unburden" themselves in a supportive community. Women from all walks of life can participate, connect, and hear other women's stories.

One in five women have a mental health diagnosis, with depression being the most common issue; depression appears twice as often as in men, making women especially vulnerable to the consequences of social media scrolling. E Woman provides the first social network for women to intimately connect and support each other through mental health pressures and struggles - without mindlessly scrolling through random acquaintances' life updates.

"Women's self-care isn't just spa days and pedicures; quite often, it's having tough conversations about mental health or sharing emotional situations without judgment, all within a group of women who feel the same," explained Karaman.

Visit https://www.ewoman.world to learn more.

About E Woman

E Woman is a social media platform dedicated to every woman who feels alone. Founded by Amy Shakhlo Karaman, an immigrant who escaped an arranged marriage in Uzbekistan and came to America to build her life from the ground up, this online community allows women around the world to discuss similar struggles. E Woman is now available on www.ewoman.world and offers every language. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space. To learn more, visit www.ewoman.world.

