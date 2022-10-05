Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Rollout of New Client Record Storage Service Offering

Premier Risk Management Company Now Offering Client Record Storage Services to All US Clients





Fresno, CA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today their new offering of full-service client record storage capabilities to US companies in high-risk industries.

“As high-risk business needs change, document management needs will also evolve,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “We look forward to offering reliable solutions that enable our clients to manage and access their documents and electronic records easily while being confident that these important records are being stored securely.”

OSS’ client record storage services will specialize in lifecycle document management services that address clients’ document storage needs including scanning, electronic document management, and shredding. Highly trained OSS security personnel will operate the company’s document storage solutions, assuring clients that their assets will be stored safely and securely. This new service offering will allow businesses to streamline their processes, organize and manage their data more efficiently, reduce business costs and remain compliant with ever-changing state and federal regulations.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cash intensive and high risk-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us .

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of high-risk, cash-intensive industries. OSS supports two dozen financial institutions and more than 250 high risk businesses through bicoastal operations based in California and Philadelphia. Service offerings include secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit services, security consulting, and compliance services. OSS breaks down the real risks for industries that have limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and federal government experience.