Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the Dawson James Securities 2022 Small Cap Growth Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that James Martin, CFO and interim co-CEO, will present a company overview at the Dawson James Securities 2022 Small Cap Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Fla.



Mr. Martin is available throughout the conference for one-on-one meetings. The Cocrystal presentation will be posted to the IR Calendar of the Company’s website beginning October 12.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

Media Contact:

JQA Partners

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

Jabraham@jqapartners.com

# # #