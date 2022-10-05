ProcessMaker Announces ISO 27001 Certification

Durham, NC, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, we celebrate a new milestone. ProcessMaker, a leading digital process automation software company based in Durham, NC, has achieved a new benchmark confirming our pledge to protect your data—we are now ISO 27001 certified! Our team takes every step to maintain the highest caliber of information security, and we are proud to see our efforts rewarded.

The International Security Organization (ISO) sets the gold standard for information security management globally. Achieving the ISO 20017 certification requires an intensive, multi-step process performed by an accredited third-party auditor.

Cybersecurity experts estimate that it can take up to two years for a company to recover from a data breach. The incident racks up lost time and money, costing companies an average of $9.44 million to respond. Mission-critical workflows require a digital process automation platform meeting the highest information security protocols. ISO 27001 demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding your data—and your company’s reputation and resilience.

ISO 27001 does not just examine the ProcessMaker platform. The auditing team evaluated our entire organization—to certify that our systems, facilities, people, and infrastructure uphold the best practices established by the ISO. At ProcessMaker, we talk a lot about helping organizations achieve operational excellence, and our ISO 27001 certification shows that we strive for the same standards internally.

So what does this mean for you?

World-class controls are in place to prevent unauthorized users from viewing or modifying your data

We are constantly evaluating risks to ensure your information is rigorously protected

In the event of a security incident, we have elite practices in place to swiftly respond

You can feel confident building processes that leverage sensitive data

ProcessMaker, protecting your data to the highest degree is our priority and our commitment to our customers and users across the globe. The ISO 27001 certification, valid for three years, is a reflection of that commitment and requires the continuous audit and optimization of our information management methods, platform, security protocols, and overall organizational architecture to enforce governance. We are committed to achieving more compliance and security enhancements to provide the most secure process automation platform on the market.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a leading low-code process automation solution. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision-making, improved compliance, and better performance. Learn more at ProcessMaker.com

Learn more by visiting www.ProcessMaker.com