Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2022 Impact Awards in Cash Management and Payments

Boston, MA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Impact Awards in Cash Management and Payments. The awards recognize innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to set a higher standard. The awards will be presented to the honorees during an awards ceremony at Aite-Novarica Group's fifth annual Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum taking place on October 19, 2022.



In its fifth year, the awards program honors the innovative financial institutions that are introducing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that bring the industry one step closer to next-generation banking. These are the financial institutions, regardless of size, that others will follow. The winners across the five categories are as follows:

AI and Advanced Analytics: CWB

Customer Experience: PNC Bank

Digital Channels: Intesa Sanpaolo

Operational Efficiency: U.S. Bank

Product Development: Bank of America

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market need

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap



“The pace of change in our industry is creating an environment swirling with innovation, as well as a demand to think about servicing corporate customers differently or risk losing customers. Financial institutions that are approaching this challenge with fresh ideas and a willingness to find new and better ways of doing things are leading the charge into the future,” says Erika Baumann, Director of Commercial Banking & Payments at Aite-Novarica Group. “The innovation awards are an opportunity to recognize the industry leaders that are doing this particularly well,” she adds.

The winners were selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on cash management and payments. The identification of an Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



To request additional information about Aite-Novarica Group’s Impact Awards, please contact us at pr@aite-novarica.com.

About Aite-Novarica Group’s Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum:

Aite-Novarica Group analysts and invited industry panelists will be sharing the latest insights and analysis on cash management and payments trends at the Aite-Novarica Group Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum taking place on October 19, 2022. To learn more about the event, please visit the event website here.

About Aite-Novarica Group:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base. The quality of our research, insights, and advice is driven by our core values: independence, objectivity, curiosity, and integrity. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.