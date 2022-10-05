ManTech Wins $115 Million U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Systems Contract

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech today announced it has won a $115 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command, Program Manager Intelligence Systems Program (PMIS) to research, analyze and engineer solutions that advance Marine Corps intelligence capabilities, drive the evolution of information systems and address cyber defense challenges. ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC).

“We are proud of our enduring partnership with the Marine Corps and remain steadfastly committed to ensuring Marines are equipped with the most advanced intelligence technologies and disruptive capabilities available,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the Corps’ future and contribute to its excellence in expeditionary intelligence.”

This task order significantly expands ManTech’s current support to test intelligence systems for survivability and vulnerability, conduct modeling and simulations and ensure solutions are reliable, maintainable and interoperable. ManTech will also develop autonomous systems; engage in research and development efforts; enhance knowledge management and information sharing; and support software, data and cybersecurity analysis. Additionally, ManTech will provide engineering, research, and analysis of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems.

The end results are sophisticated and innovative solutions that collect, process, exploit and disseminate timely and relevant intelligence to inform decision-making, regardless of the threat faced or challenges encountered in the current and future operating environment.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program supports the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information (STI) development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The DoD IAC serves as a bridge between the warfighter and the acquisition community, offering an enhanced research base of STI and flexible MACs that yield new STI for reuse within DoD daily.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. federal government agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

