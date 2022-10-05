WillScot Mobile Mini Relocates to New Facility in Quebec

PHOENIX, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or “WillScot”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, recently relocated to a new and enhanced facility in Lévis, Quebec.



This state-of-the-art facility, complete with an office, a shop, a warehouse, and a storage yard, was built on a greenfield site by property management company IMAFA. From this facility, WillScot will continue to provide modular space and storage solutions for customers throughout Quebec City and northern Quebec across a diverse range of industries including education, government, energy, construction, healthcare, and retail.

“Moving to this new facility marks an exciting chapter for WillScot in Canada,” said Tom Bruyea, Senior Vice President, WillScot Canada. “We will build on our history of working with governmental, local and national businesses to help them achieve their objectives. We also will continue to partner closely with the community on charitable initiatives – like the Junior Hockey Tournament in Lévis and Ressourcerie Lévis – that align with both our company values and the province of Quebec.”

WillScot operates two locations in Quebec and a total of 18 locations in Canada. To contact the new WillScot facility, visit www.willscot.ca or call 581-781-5470.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 280 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Media Contact Information

Jessica Taylor

jetaylor@willscotmobilemini.com

Investor Contact Information

Nick Girardi

nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com