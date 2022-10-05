BrewBilt Brewing Sees Significant Growth in First Months of Operation

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today, BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced its first large retail contracts with three major grocery store chains in Northern California with over 1000 locations nationwide combined, among over 100 other new customers.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our brewery team started delivery of our craft beers on July 19, 2022, and since that time we’ve grown to over 100 new customers, including three major grocery store chains in California. Our 4th quarter ending December 31, 2022 will show a significant increase in revenue as we round the corner into 2023 with expected continued revenue growth.”

In addition to the Company’s production facility in Grass Valley, the Company began construction on September 1, 2022 of its new taproom in Nevada City, California where it will champion its brand of craft beers to the public. The official opening date for the taproom is expected to be in the 1st quarter in 2023.

Jef Lewis further stated, “The Company has engaged several events this month to promote its craft beers. The response from beer drinkers has been very positive, and we expect to maintain this trajectory over the next few years as we grow. Our brewery team enjoys what they do, and we have some of the best experts in this industry who are recognized by their peers.”

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company - BRBL

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

