Idea Hall Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practice in Collaboration With Chance Impact

COSTA MESA, Calif. and GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idea Hall, a creative communications agency with the mission to champion all things good, today announced it has forged a strategic partnership with Chance Impact, an impact-focused strategic advisory firm for inspired leaders and organizations, the launch of a new practice group dedicated to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategic planning and integrated creative communications, organizational culture assessment and enterprise-wide training offerings.



Together, Chance Impact and Idea Hall are creating this strategic partnership to bring together their unique combination of DEI and communications consulting expertise tailored for leading organizations committed to building DEI as an organizational strength while defining and effectively sharing the story of their culture with existing staff, prospective talent, customers, investors and other key stakeholders.

“We’ve been successfully serving the strategic communications needs of clients who have engaged with a wide range of audiences and communities over the years. At the same time, there is no doubt DEI has emerged as a fundamental aspect in defining the story of these organizations and the narrative shaping their reputation,” said Rebecca Hall, CEO of Idea Hall. “The alliance between Idea Hall and Chance Impact will provide clients with world-class strategies, resources and implementation for the growing commitment companies, non-profits and government agencies are making to DEI.”

“Despite the widespread attention and investment in DEI in recent years, it is rare to hear any company today indicate they have a high degree of confidence in the strategic direction and communications of their DEI function. Our work with clients is meant to demystify DEI by creating clarity of purpose, establishing a strategic roadmap and the support for effective implementation,” said Chance Patterson, CEO of Chance Impact. “The strategic partnership with Idea Hall brings a full DEI offering at scale to help leaders and teams shift DEI from a vague and often confusing mix of ideas and initiatives to a formalized organizational strength, a capability aligned and positioned to support the company’s growth and strategic goals.”

Chance Impact, led by founder Chance Patterson, has more than 20 years’ experience providing strategic advisory services across the many aspects of the corporate DEI function while supporting the development of innovative digital alternatives to conventional corporate bias training including the new Kingian nonviolence online training (NonViolence365® Online) offering launched by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change earlier this year and the first enterprise-wide immersive virtual reality DEI training platform developed in partnership with SkillsVR. Beyond DEI strategic advisory services, Chance has led communications for Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Studios, Discovery Communications, XM Radio, 2U and The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Idea Hall/Chance DEI Practice areas include:

DEI strategy design and alignment with organizational values and mission statement

Organizational culture and DEI assessment & Leadership assessment and coaching

Bias training development & facilitation including “train-the-trainer” capacity-building

DEI program implementation & budgeting

Chief Diversity Officer role definition, recruitment, on-boarding and ongoing coaching

DEI function design (budgeting, roles, responsibilities, titles, compensation, recruiting)

DEI brand design (naming, narrative, brand guidelines)

Employee Resource Group (ERG) program design (policy, charters, program launch, review and budgeting)

DEI and organizational survey design, data collection and analysis

DEI events - speaker series design, facilitation, recruitment & honorarium negotiations

DEI communications, social media, and media relations plan design & implementation

Diversity talent: “funnel” analysis, recruiting & retention strategy, interview coaching

ABOUT IDEA HALL

Idea Hall is an international award-winning, independent creative communications agency based in Costa Mesa, California, founded in 2003. As “Champions of all Things Good,” the agency is committed to doing good work for good clients and good causes, making an impact on the industries and communities we serve. Idea Hall works with business-to-business and consumer clients in real estate, hospitality/travel/leisure, healthcare, professional services, nonprofit, consumer products, education and public agencies, delivering branding, integrated marketing communications solutions and DEI initiatives that drive measurable results. Idea Hall works with premiere brands including Irvine Company, Be Well OC, ocV!BE, MemorialCare, Goodwill Industries, Orange County, C.W. Driver, Cityview, Juniper Square, Sabal Financial, among many others. To learn more, visit the Idea Hall website.

ABOUT CHANCE IMPACT

Chance Impact is a strategic advisory firm delivering Ideas, Solutions and Impact by applying more than 20 years of experience in organizational culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, entertainment branding, global communications, investor relations and lobbying to help leaders and organizations unlock new financial, social impact and personal growth opportunities. To learn more, visit the Chance Impact website.

