Nurix Therapeutics Announces Six Poster Presentations at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced six poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting which is being held November 8 – 12th in Boston.



"Our presentations at SITC highlight the versatility of our targeted protein modulation platform and applications of our first-in-class CBL-B inhibitors which include both an orally administered agent, NX-1607, and our infused DeTIL-0255 cell therapy,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president, and chief executive officer of Nurix. "With respect to NX-1607, we are excited to present the initial biomarker data from our Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced malignancies."

Poster Presentation Details:

NX-1607 Program

Title: Initial clinical characterization of novel proximal biomarkers for NX-1607, a first-in-class oral CBL-B inhibitor, in patients with advanced malignancies

Poster #: 777

Authors: Whelan S., Karim C., Ye J., Ingallinera T., Cherala G., Jameson K., Williams A., Sharp A., Krebs M.G., Pacey S., Blagden S., Plummer R., Hochhauser D., Evans J., de Bono J., Powers J.

Session Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. ET

Title: A novel small molecule inhibitor of CBL-B shows potent antitumor activity in combination with Pmel-1 adoptive cell transfer in an aggressive mouse melanoma model

Poster #: 331

Authors: Gallotta M., Gomez Romo J., Ranucci S., Tenn-McClellan A., Cohen F., Hansen G.M., Sands A.T., Rountree R., Guiducci C.

Session Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. ET

Title: NX-1607, a small molecule inhibitor of the CBL-B E3 ubiquitin ligase, promotes T and NK cell activation and enhances NK-mediated ADCC in a mouse lymphoma tumor model

Poster #: 824

Authors: Gallotta M., Gosling J., Tenn-McClellan A., Ranucci S., Gomez Romo J., Cohen F., Hansen G.M., Sands A.T., Guiducci C., Rountree R.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

DeTIL-0255 Program

Title: Trial in Progress: A phase 1 adoptive cell therapy using drug-enhanced, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, DeTIL-0255, in adults with advanced malignancies

Poster #: 671

Authors: Girda E., Zsiros E., Nakayama J., Whelan S., Nandakumar S., Rogers S., Benson B., Lotze M.T., Brown R., Wenham R.M.

Session Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. ET

Title: The CBL-B inhibitor, NX-0255, enhances human drug enhanced tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (DeTIL) expansion and T cell function in full-scale runs​

Poster #: 254

Authors: Liang X., Wu X., Jeevan J., Butler S., Murthy P., Sands A.T.,​ Lotze M.T.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Title: Universal expansion of CBL-B-inhibited tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, DeTIL-0255, from women with ovarian cancer: process validation

Poster #: 361

Authors: Murthy P., Narasappa N., Liang X., Wu X., Luu I., Jeevan J., Sharma S., Ross A., Lampenfeld C., Zahn S., Musial T., Bone J., Nakayama J., Bartlett D.L., Chapman J.S., Garrido G., Shinners N., Sands A.T., Blackton M., Wang E., Lotze M.T.

Session Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. ET

About NX-1607

NX-1607 is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B) for immuno-oncology indications, including a range of solid tumor types. NX-1607 acts on T cells, NK cells, and dendritic cells to enhance anti-tumor immunity, and has demonstrated single-agent anti-tumor activity in multiple tumor models. Nurix is evaluating NX-1607 in an ongoing, Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion trial in adults with a variety of oncology indications at multiple clinical sites. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05107674).

About DeTIL-0255

DeTIL-0255 is an autologous cell therapy consisting of T cells derived from a patient’s tumor expanded in culture with recombinant interleukin-2 and the small molecule CBL-B inhibitor NX-0255. DeTIL-0255 is designed to be a single administration autologous TIL therapy infused following non-myeloablative chemotherapy. DeTIL-0255 has the potential to offer a broader application of the long-term benefits of TIL therapy to patients with multiple types of cancer given the improved phenotypes of T cells produced with CBL-B inhibition. Nurix is conducting a Phase 1 trial of DeTIL-0255 in patients with advanced gynecologic tumors at multiple sites. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05107739).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nurix’s future plans and prospects, the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from Nurix’s clinical trials, and the potential of Nurix’s targeted protein modulation platform and drug candidates. Although Nurix believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Nurix’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents Nurix files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nurix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

