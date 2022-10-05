Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in the RBC Biotech Expert Insights Series: Pulmonary/Lung Disease Mini-Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Cosgrove, M.D., FCCP, Vice President, Clinical Development, will present a corporate overview at the Pulmonary/Lung Disease Mini-Symposium, a part of RBC’s Biotech Expert Insights Series.



Details of the virtual presentation:

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Time: 10:20 a.m. ET | 7:20 a.m. PT

Fireside Chat: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/lung2022/568XeZ.cfm

The RBC Mini-Symposium will include company presentations and sessions with key opinion leaders from across several lung disease areas including sarcoidosis, scleroderma, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Interested parties can access the live and replay versions of Pliant’s corporate overview from the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website at https://ir.pliantrx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations with an audio archive available for 30 days from the time it is made available. Those interested in registering for the KOL sessions should contact their RBC sales representative.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is currently in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a Phase 2-ready small molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

