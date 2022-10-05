Reed’s ® REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale Expands to Three Costco Regions Across 26 States

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, today announced the expansion of Reed’s® seasonal REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale distribution. Reed’s® REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale will now be available in-store in the Northwest, Midwest and Southeast Regions, covering 26 States.



Consumer reaction to the introduction last year was incredibly positive. As a result, Reed’s is expanding its distribution and availability of this popular seasonal item. Reed’s® REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale refreshes with the sweet taste of cranberry combined with Reed’s Real Ginger Ale. Using natural ingredients and Non-GMO Project Verified, this non-alcoholic sparkling beverage contains organic pressed ginger, is sweetened with cane sugar and, like all Reed’s products, has no preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors. Enjoy straight from the can or mix into a delicious cocktail or mocktail.

“After an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers to our Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale Cranberry launch in 2021, the demand to bring it back and make it available in more retail locations has grown tremendously,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s Inc. “We’re thrilled to bring our ginger-loving fans this seasonal flavor, just in time for the holidays.”

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

