Passport Technology Showcases Innovative Suite of Payments, Loyalty, Cashless, and Cash Automation Solutions at Global Gaming Expo 2022

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, invites you to experience the latest in casino payment, loyalty, cashless, and cash automation technology at the 2022 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") Oct. 11-13 at booth #3430.

Passports' industry-leading suite of payment solutions, regulatory compliance, cage and cashier automation, engagement solutions, loyalty kiosks, and more will be on display, along with unveiling Mira®, a new ground-breaking, innovative enrollment kiosk.

"We are excited to showcase our new technology and to be at the forefront of casino payments and automation solutions," said Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport. "Our team has been working diligently to provide enhanced productivity, automation, patron loyalty, and compliance solutions. All our products are designed to enhance the user and casino patron experience while delivering compelling operator efficiencies."

Visitors at G2E in Las Vegas will have the opportunity to interact with all products, including the new Jackpot Unity™, which delivers Jackpot processing and payouts at the kiosk or through a mobile interface. The newly redesigned Jackpot kiosk merges functionality and flexibility into one sleek, modern unit.

Passport products on display and available for the scheduled demonstration include:

Lush™ Loyalty & Rewards Platform

Lush delivers a unique experience for casino patrons with numerous features and functionality. Patrons are fully engaged with the loyalty platform through the kiosk or mobile application, from loyalty enrollment to gift redemption. Patrons can enroll and receive a player card directly from the kiosk, streamlining the process and speeding the time to play.

The cloud or locally hosted, HTML5-based platform reduces the installation time and eliminates expensive licensing fees. Lush's Earn & Shop enables patrons to redeem points and comps for merchandise set up for direct fulfillment and various other reward options.

The user-friendly management portal supports efficient, intuitive promotion creation and implementation, patron restrictions, custom branding of kiosks and games, and remote kiosk and server monitoring.

CashLoop® Digital Mobile Wallet

CashLoop provides patrons convenient, fast, and secure access to funds in their gaming wallet through numerous interactive touchpoints, including table games, slots, and online platforms, all from the convenience of their phones. CashLoop streamlines the patron gaming experience with easy funding, play, and cash-out features at the kiosk or mobile application.

Jackpot Unity™

The first all-in-one jackpot payout solution offering mobile functionality, Jackpot Unity streamlines the payout process with direct CMS integration and tablet agnostic functionality. Digitally capturing and automating the jackpot increases staff efficiency, reduces variances, and expedites payout, ultimately creating a better player experience.

With integrations into top casino management systems, Jackpot Unity saves time on data entry, compliance lookups, AML/Title 31 reporting, and offers a variety of payout options conveniently from a kiosk and mobile tablet. Jackpot Unity captures data, allows for digital signatures, scans essential documents, and automates data entry for faster payouts while ensuring minimal variance risk.

LiveCage™ - Automation Platform

LiveCage is part of Passport's automation platform with integrated software and hardware to maximize efficiency, accuracy, and reliability. Visitors to the booth will see firsthand an upgraded user interface for LiveCage to make it even more intuitive for cage operators to take advantage of features designed to speed customers through cage lines with minimal cash variances and maximum payout flexibility.

Bank Builder Pro™

Bank Builder Pro is the most progressive cash recycling solution for managing and creating employee banks. Bank Builder Pro maximizes employee productivity and provides real-time auditing by automating both ends of the bank-building process. Developed with the best-in-class hardware and powered by Passport's proprietary LiveCage software, Bank Builder Pro reduces overhead and enables employees to spend more time creating great patron experiences.

CashStream® QuickAdvance®, Cash Valet® & POSpod®

Passport's cash services solutions provide industry best approvals, transaction speed, patron experience, reporting, and integration custom designed for the United States and International jurisdictions. Credit, debit, check, TITO, cashless, wireless, loyalty, and custom applications reside within the Passport ecosystem with the industry's highest standard of service.

DataStream®

Deployed in 2003 in the United States, DataStream has become one of North America's fastest-growing, bank-sponsored, proprietary ATM processors, facilitating ATM, POS, and Value-Add transaction processing to retail and gaming-based clientele. DataStream pioneered an innovative, fully cloud-based processing architecture to provide processing clients unmatched levels of reliability, automated redundancies, uptime, and processing security not available in traditionally hosted environments. This true hot/hot transaction processing architecture benefits Passport's many valued customers and partners in North America.

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

Press Contact

Max Aceituno

SVP, Marketing

Passport Technology Inc.

max@passporttechnology.com

Contact Information:

Max Aceituno

SVP, Marketing

max@passporttechnology.com

702-266-7045



Related Images











Image 1: Passport Technology G2E 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment