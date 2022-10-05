Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961234/?utm_source=GNW



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR

The Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.

In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$174.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$333.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts Video Conferencing Market

While Zoom Rode COVID-19 Strom in Spectacular Manner, the Mania

Appears to Recede with Stiff Competition & Vaccination

Programs

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

Is Zoom Inching towards Market Saturation?

Video Conferencing Players Heat up Competition with Innovative

Features

Video Conferencing to Remain a Necessity & Undergo Makeover in

Post-Pandemic World

Risk of Next Waves of COVID-19 Infections Looms Large Leading

to Further Adoption of Web & Video Conferencing

Web & Video Conferencing SaaS: Industry Overview

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Appears Poised to Remain Popular

Trend in 2021

Key Factors Restraining the Market

Developed Regions Enjoy Dominant Market Position

Top Three Competitors Rule the Conferencing App Market in the

US - Market Share for 2020E

UK Conferencing App Market - Market Share of Leading

Competitors for 2020E

Leading Competitors in German Conferencing App Market - Market

Share for 2020E

Developing Countries: Uncovering True Potential

Market Dynamics: Will the Market Sustain Momentum in the Long

Term?

Hybrid Conferencing: Better Network and Video Quality Peps the

Idea

The Rise of Hybrid Video Conferencing Culture

Competitive Landscape

Raft of Lucrative Opportunities for Web & Video Conferencing

Providers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Conferencing-as-a-Service (VCaaS) Platforms Leading from

the Front

Largest Revenue Generators in Web & Video Conferencing Market

Place in US$ Million - Skype, LogMeIn, Zoom, CISCO Webex,

TeamViewer, Arkadin, Fuze and BlueJeans

Acquisition Targets: ’Buy & Build’ Strategy Lead Big Companies

to Fish for Small Ones

Zoom Takes Over Five9 to Strength Position in Enterprise

Customer Segment of Video Conferencing Market

Zoom Earns Sterling Reputation amidst COVID-19 Pandemic:

Witnesses Unprecedented Surge in Market Value

Zoom Market Capitalization (in $ Million)

Zoom Total Revenues vs Net Revenues (in $ Million)

Zoom Monthly Active Users in Millions

Zoom Daily Meeting Participants in Millions

Taking Cue from Zoom’s Soaring Popularity, Tech and Telecom

Giants Ramp up New Video Chat Offerings

Apple Announces Acquisition of VR Startup Spaces

Dialpad Takes Over Highfive to Reinforce Position in Video

Conferencing Market

Alianza Acquires CounterPath to Deliver Comprehensive Cloud

Communication Portfolio

Video Conferencing Players Embark on Ambitious Moves to Tap

Opportunities

App Talk: Free-of-Cost Web & Video Conferencing Services Flood

the Market

Web and Video Conferencing SaaS - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Pandemic Accelerates the Event Planning Industry?s Transition

towards Virtual Platforms

Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$ Million) due to

Cancelations

Events Virtualization: Post COVID-19 Migration of Important

Conferences to Virtual Events

Web & Video Conferencing Finds Niche among Event Management

Companies

VR/AR Technologies Enjoy Heavy Windfalls amidst COVID-19-Led

Disruptions

LinkedIn Events and LinkedIn Live: Companies Launch Virtual

Event Platforms to Support Brands amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Live Entertainment Players Resort to Virtual Platforms to Save

Business

COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated

Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

COVID-19 Effect on Global and USA Concerts: Estimated

Percentage Change in Concerts by Events, Fans and Tickets for

1H 2020 over 1H 2019

TV Companies Withhold Rights Payments to Major Sports Events

due to Cancellation of Competitions

Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to

Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact

Top Event Management Software by Usage Percentage (2021) -

Eventbrite, SignUpGenius, RunSignUp, Cvent, Event Espresso,

Active Network, and Others

Investors Eye Online Event Management and Booking Platforms to

Tap Opportunity

Brief Profiles of 24 Key Event Management Companies Worldwide -

Cvent, Dmg Events, Eventbrite, Live Nation Entertainment,

LogRhythm, Streamlinevents...

Changing Deal-Making Dynamics Nurture Web & Video Conferencing

Trend

Soaring Revenues for Video Conferencing Players and Expansion

Plans Bring Respite to Subdued M&A Market during COVID-19

COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated Percentage

Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Deal-Making through Video Conferencing

M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements Allowing

Digital Signature for Years 2010 to 2020E

M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements Excluding

Pandemics from Scope of ’Material Advance Effects" Provisions

for Years 2010 to 2020E

The Outbreak Leads to Spike in Web & Video Conferencing Trend:

Noteworthy Industry Activities

Other Industry Activities in the Web & Video Conferencing Space

Web & Video Conferencing - A Conceptual Overview and

Classification

Web Vs. Video Conferencing: Similarities and Differences

Overview of Infrastructure Systems and Equipment Used

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Web & Video Conferencing Industry: Key Trends in Nutshell

High Demand & User Expectations Make Things Interesting at

Video Conferencing Level

Web & Video Conferencing: Integral Part of Enterprise

Communication Mix

Prominent Factors Influencing Market Expansion

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Rise of Mobile Workforce & Deskless Workers Triggers New Wave

of Growth

SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve

Video Conferencing Systems: March towards Home Office

Cloud Services: Double Edged Sword for Web & Videoconferencing

Systems Market

Major End-Use Markets for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market:

A Review

Global Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market by End-Use Sector

(2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Corporate,

Education, Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial

Corporate Sector Remains Primary End-User

Replicating the Real-Life Conferences, Web Conferencing Finds

Itself at the Center of Marketing and Business Communication

Platforms

Workforce Decentralization: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth

Remote Work Statistics: Highlights

Robust Opportunities Identified in IT Industry

Banking & Finance Companies Emerge as Major Consumers

Healthcare Industry Taps into Video Conferencing

Growing Remote Collaboration Needs to Spur Demand in Healthcare

Sector

Healthcare Market: Trend in Healthcare Video Minutes

Consumption (Feb-Apr 2020)

Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Induced Increasing Trend in

Healthcare Peak Video Traffic (Feb-Apr 2020)

Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning

Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education

Sector

Professional Conferences: Niche End-Use Segment

Loss in Social Vigor due to Social Distancing Stimulates Demand

for Conferencing Need in Social & Non-Commercial Vertical

Unique Features & Myriad Benefits Instigate Broad-based

Adoption of Video Conferencing Systems

Ensuring Business Continuity

Enhancing Productivity through Team Collaboration & Faster

Decision Making

Hiring through Video Conferencing

Improving Internet Network Capabilities Aid Wider Adoption of

Web & Video Conferencing Systems

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: 2020

Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: 2020

Mobile Video Conferencing Endpoints Set the Stage for

Progressive Growth

Capability Matrix for Video Conferencing Endpoints

Opportunity Indicators

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021E

Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2022F

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2020

Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category

5G to Emerge as Game Changer for Mobile Video Conferencing

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022F

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019

and 2025

HD Technology Comes to the Fore to Redefine Video Conferencing

Landscape

HD Technology Helps Sustain Demand for Room Systems

Global Room-based Video Conferencing Systems Market (2020):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segment

Product Innovations & Technology Advances Widen Addressable Market

Integration with Disruptive Technologies

A Look at Key Technology Focus Areas

COVID-19 Presents Plush Opportunities for Collaboration Tools

and Digitalization

Resolving Prevailing Challenges & Issues: Critical for Future

Success of Video Conferencing Market

Security Concerns

COVID-19 Scenario Unearths Security Vulnerabilities with Web &

Video Conferencing Apps

Security Gaps with Popular Videoconferencing Options

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and

Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Security Protection

Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Privacy Protection

Issues Related to Utilization & Interoperability

Focus on UC Threatens Standalone Video Conferencing Systems

Pricing & Return on Investment (ROI)

Bandwidth Availability



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

