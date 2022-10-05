Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961234/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
- The Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.Healthcare Segment to Record 9.9% CAGR
- In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$174.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$333.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts Video Conferencing Market
While Zoom Rode COVID-19 Strom in Spectacular Manner, the Mania
Appears to Recede with Stiff Competition & Vaccination
Programs
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
Is Zoom Inching towards Market Saturation?
Video Conferencing Players Heat up Competition with Innovative
Features
Video Conferencing to Remain a Necessity & Undergo Makeover in
Post-Pandemic World
Risk of Next Waves of COVID-19 Infections Looms Large Leading
to Further Adoption of Web & Video Conferencing
Web & Video Conferencing SaaS: Industry Overview
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Appears Poised to Remain Popular
Trend in 2021
Key Factors Restraining the Market
Developed Regions Enjoy Dominant Market Position
Top Three Competitors Rule the Conferencing App Market in the
US - Market Share for 2020E
UK Conferencing App Market - Market Share of Leading
Competitors for 2020E
Leading Competitors in German Conferencing App Market - Market
Share for 2020E
Developing Countries: Uncovering True Potential
Market Dynamics: Will the Market Sustain Momentum in the Long
Term?
Hybrid Conferencing: Better Network and Video Quality Peps the
Idea
The Rise of Hybrid Video Conferencing Culture
Competitive Landscape
Raft of Lucrative Opportunities for Web & Video Conferencing
Providers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Video Conferencing-as-a-Service (VCaaS) Platforms Leading from
the Front
Largest Revenue Generators in Web & Video Conferencing Market
Place in US$ Million - Skype, LogMeIn, Zoom, CISCO Webex,
TeamViewer, Arkadin, Fuze and BlueJeans
Acquisition Targets: ’Buy & Build’ Strategy Lead Big Companies
to Fish for Small Ones
Zoom Takes Over Five9 to Strength Position in Enterprise
Customer Segment of Video Conferencing Market
Zoom Earns Sterling Reputation amidst COVID-19 Pandemic:
Witnesses Unprecedented Surge in Market Value
Zoom Market Capitalization (in $ Million)
Zoom Total Revenues vs Net Revenues (in $ Million)
Zoom Monthly Active Users in Millions
Zoom Daily Meeting Participants in Millions
Taking Cue from Zoom’s Soaring Popularity, Tech and Telecom
Giants Ramp up New Video Chat Offerings
Apple Announces Acquisition of VR Startup Spaces
Dialpad Takes Over Highfive to Reinforce Position in Video
Conferencing Market
Alianza Acquires CounterPath to Deliver Comprehensive Cloud
Communication Portfolio
Video Conferencing Players Embark on Ambitious Moves to Tap
Opportunities
App Talk: Free-of-Cost Web & Video Conferencing Services Flood
the Market
Web and Video Conferencing SaaS - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Pandemic Accelerates the Event Planning Industry?s Transition
towards Virtual Platforms
Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$ Million) due to
Cancelations
Events Virtualization: Post COVID-19 Migration of Important
Conferences to Virtual Events
Web & Video Conferencing Finds Niche among Event Management
Companies
VR/AR Technologies Enjoy Heavy Windfalls amidst COVID-19-Led
Disruptions
LinkedIn Events and LinkedIn Live: Companies Launch Virtual
Event Platforms to Support Brands amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Live Entertainment Players Resort to Virtual Platforms to Save
Business
COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated
Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019
COVID-19 Effect on Global and USA Concerts: Estimated
Percentage Change in Concerts by Events, Fans and Tickets for
1H 2020 over 1H 2019
TV Companies Withhold Rights Payments to Major Sports Events
due to Cancellation of Competitions
Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to
Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact
Top Event Management Software by Usage Percentage (2021) -
Eventbrite, SignUpGenius, RunSignUp, Cvent, Event Espresso,
Active Network, and Others
Investors Eye Online Event Management and Booking Platforms to
Tap Opportunity
Brief Profiles of 24 Key Event Management Companies Worldwide -
Cvent, Dmg Events, Eventbrite, Live Nation Entertainment,
LogRhythm, Streamlinevents...
Changing Deal-Making Dynamics Nurture Web & Video Conferencing
Trend
Soaring Revenues for Video Conferencing Players and Expansion
Plans Bring Respite to Subdued M&A Market during COVID-19
COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated Percentage
Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019
Deal-Making through Video Conferencing
M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements Allowing
Digital Signature for Years 2010 to 2020E
M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements Excluding
Pandemics from Scope of ’Material Advance Effects" Provisions
for Years 2010 to 2020E
The Outbreak Leads to Spike in Web & Video Conferencing Trend:
Noteworthy Industry Activities
Other Industry Activities in the Web & Video Conferencing Space
Web & Video Conferencing - A Conceptual Overview and
Classification
Web Vs. Video Conferencing: Similarities and Differences
Overview of Infrastructure Systems and Equipment Used
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON 23 SELECT PLAYERS - ZOOM, BLUEJEANS, CISCO,
GOTOMEETING, SKYPE, MICROSOFT TEAMS, FUZE...
Percentage Mix of 727 Web & Video Conferencing Companies by
Country - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Japan,
China and Rest of World (2020E)
847 DOMINANT, ACTIVE & NICHE BRANDS and 588 COMPANIES IN THE
GLOBAL MIX
Percentage Mix of Web & Video Conferencing Brands by Country of
Origin - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Japan, China
and Rest of World (2020E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Web & Video Conferencing Industry: Key Trends in Nutshell
High Demand & User Expectations Make Things Interesting at
Video Conferencing Level
Web & Video Conferencing: Integral Part of Enterprise
Communication Mix
Prominent Factors Influencing Market Expansion
Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel
Rise of Mobile Workforce & Deskless Workers Triggers New Wave
of Growth
SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve
Video Conferencing Systems: March towards Home Office
Cloud Services: Double Edged Sword for Web & Videoconferencing
Systems Market
Major End-Use Markets for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market:
A Review
Global Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market by End-Use Sector
(2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Corporate,
Education, Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial
Corporate Sector Remains Primary End-User
Replicating the Real-Life Conferences, Web Conferencing Finds
Itself at the Center of Marketing and Business Communication
Platforms
Workforce Decentralization: Cornerstone for Present & Future
Growth
Remote Work Statistics: Highlights
Robust Opportunities Identified in IT Industry
Banking & Finance Companies Emerge as Major Consumers
Healthcare Industry Taps into Video Conferencing
Growing Remote Collaboration Needs to Spur Demand in Healthcare
Sector
Healthcare Market: Trend in Healthcare Video Minutes
Consumption (Feb-Apr 2020)
Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Induced Increasing Trend in
Healthcare Peak Video Traffic (Feb-Apr 2020)
Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning
Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education
Sector
Professional Conferences: Niche End-Use Segment
Loss in Social Vigor due to Social Distancing Stimulates Demand
for Conferencing Need in Social & Non-Commercial Vertical
Unique Features & Myriad Benefits Instigate Broad-based
Adoption of Video Conferencing Systems
Ensuring Business Continuity
Enhancing Productivity through Team Collaboration & Faster
Decision Making
Hiring through Video Conferencing
Improving Internet Network Capabilities Aid Wider Adoption of
Web & Video Conferencing Systems
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2020
Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: 2020
Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: 2020
Mobile Video Conferencing Endpoints Set the Stage for
Progressive Growth
Capability Matrix for Video Conferencing Endpoints
Opportunity Indicators
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021E
Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2022F
Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2020
Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category
5G to Emerge as Game Changer for Mobile Video Conferencing
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022F
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
HD Technology Comes to the Fore to Redefine Video Conferencing
Landscape
HD Technology Helps Sustain Demand for Room Systems
Global Room-based Video Conferencing Systems Market (2020):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segment
Product Innovations & Technology Advances Widen Addressable Market
Integration with Disruptive Technologies
A Look at Key Technology Focus Areas
COVID-19 Presents Plush Opportunities for Collaboration Tools
and Digitalization
Resolving Prevailing Challenges & Issues: Critical for Future
Success of Video Conferencing Market
Security Concerns
COVID-19 Scenario Unearths Security Vulnerabilities with Web &
Video Conferencing Apps
Security Gaps with Popular Videoconferencing Options
Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and
Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Security Protection
Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Privacy Protection
Issues Related to Utilization & Interoperability
Focus on UC Threatens Standalone Video Conferencing Systems
Pricing & Return on Investment (ROI)
Bandwidth Availability
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
