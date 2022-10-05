Breath Analyzer Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Effective Diagnosis of Cancer and Other Diseases Boosts Sector

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breath Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breath analyzer market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.57% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The breath analyzer is a hand-held medical device that is primarily used for onsite detection of alcohol or drug content in the blood through the exhaled breath. The analyzer operates by passing the exhaled breath through a solution of sulfuric acid and potassium dichromate. The solution changes color in proportion to the amount of the alcohol in the air sample, thereby depicting the alcohol content in the blood. It is a convenient and efficient tool that provides immediate and accurate results that is also used for the diagnosis of tuberculosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases.



Breath Analyzer Market Trends:

Increasing alcohol consumption, along with the rising instances of road accidents caused by the influence of alcohol and other drugs, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, governments of various nations across the globe are implementing stringent regulations against drunk driving. Breath analyzers are extensively utilized by law enforcement agencies for the detection of alcohol in the breath and improving road traffic safety. Various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also undertaking crucial steps and campaigning actively to raise awareness regarding substance abuse and the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption.



The rising demand for effective diagnosis of cancer and other diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is also providing a boost to the breath analyzer market growth. The device is widely used as a tool for smoking cessation and monitoring the levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in the exhaled breath. Other factors, including various technological advancements, such as the development of product variants that can be connected to Bluetooth for personal tracking, and analyzers equipped with fuel cell and semiconductor sensor technologies to provide more accurate results, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Technology:

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared Spectroscopy

Others

Breakup by Application:

Alcohol Detection

Drug Abuse Detection

Medical Application

Breakup by End-User:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global breath analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global breath analyzer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global breath analyzer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Breath Analyzer Market



6 Market Breakup by Technology



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by End-User



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

AK Globaltech Corp.

Akers Biosciences Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc.

BACtrack Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

Intoximeters Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies

Mpd Inc.

Quest Products LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gra1o

Attachment