Affimed Announces Two Clinical Update Presentations on its Novel Bispecific Innate Cell Engager AFM24 at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

A poster evaluating comprehensive correlative science findings from the AFM24 monotherapy phase 1 study (AFM24-101) will be presented

In a second poster presentation, initial phase 1 dose escalation study results of AFM24 in combination with Roche’s checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (AFM24-102) will be shown

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that two abstracts with new data on the company’s novel innate cell engager (ICE®) AFM24 have been accepted for poster presentation at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The conference will take place on November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.

Poster presentation details

Poster number: 729

Title: Targeting Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR)-Expressing Solid Tumors with AFM24, a Novel CD16A Bispecific Innate Cell Engager: Comprehensive Correlative Science Findings from a Phase 1 Study

Authors: Gabriele Hintzen, Susanne Wingert, Michael Emig, Pilar Nava-Parada, Kerstin Pietzko, Laura Kohlhas, Uwe Reusch, Melissa M. Berrien‐Elliott, Todd A. Fehniger, Mark Foster, Paolo Nuciforo, Ester Castillo Andreo, Sina Staeble, Paulien Ravenstijn, Bettina Rehbein, Erich Rajkovic, Arndt Schottelius, Joachim Koch

Date, time and location:

The poster session will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST, in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Poster Hall C. Required hours are 11:40 a.m. - 1:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (poster reception).

Poster number: 746

Title: AFM24 and Atezolizumab Combination in Patients with Advanced Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-expressing (EGFR+) Solid Tumors: Initial Results from the Phase 1 Dose-escalation Study

Authors: Omar Saavedra, Daniela Morales-Espinosa, Juanita Lopez, Eric Christenson, Anthony El-Khoueiry, Andrés Cervantes, Christa Raab, Ulrike Gärtner, Kerstin Pietzko, Laura Kohlhas, Daniel Schütz, Gabriele Hintzen, Paulien Ravenstijn, Michael Emig, Pilar Nava-Parada

Date, time and location:

The poster will be shown on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST, in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Poster Hall C. Required hours are: 11:55 a.m. - 1:25 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (poster reception).

Additional information:

More details about the SITC Annual Meeting program are available at www.sitcancer.org. Full abstracts will be made public on November 7, 2022, 8:00 a.m. EST. In addition, e-posters will be available on the SITC 2022's Virtual ePoster Hall to attendees.

About AFM24

AFM24 is a tetravalent, bispecific innate cell engager (ICE®) that activates the innate immune system by binding to CD16A on innate immune cells and EGFR, a protein widely expressed on solid tumors, to kill cancer cells. Generated by Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform, AFM24 represents a distinctive mechanism of action that uses EGFR as a docking site to engage innate immune cells for tumor cell killing through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

Affimed is evaluating AFM24 as monotherapy and in combinations with other cancer treatments in patients with advanced EGFR-expressing solid malignancies whose disease has progressed after treatment with previous anticancer therapies.

AFM24-101, a monotherapy, first-in-human phase 1/2a open-label, is a non-randomized, multi-center, multiple ascending dose escalation and expansion study. Additional details may be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04259450.

AFM24 is also being evaluated in a phase 1/2a study in combination with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (AFM24-102, NCT05109442).

Furthermore, Affimed and NKGen Biotech initiated a phase 1/2a study (AFM24-103), investigating AFM24 in combination with NKGen Biotech’s NK cell SNK01 (NCT05099549).

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

