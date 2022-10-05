New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Genomics Market, By Type, By Trait, By Objective, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325866/?utm_source=GNW



The global plant genomics market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for genetically modified crops.



Genetically modified crops help in ensuring disease resistance.Additionally, plant genomics helps in improving the yield, providing disease resistance and pesticide tolerance.



All these factors are expected to support the growth of global plant genomics market during the forecast period.

Increasing Need to Improve Crop Traits

Plant breeding and producing varieties with improved traits has been going on since years. However, the growing incidences of crop losses due to natural calamities, pest attacks, etc. have significantly increased the need for developing crops with improved traits. There is a need to have crops that have tolerance to different fertilizers, herbicides, weedicides, etc. used on agricultural fields, at the same time there is need to have crops that have tolerance to different diseases. Besides, the need to address the food demands of the ever-increasing global population has further increased the demand for techniques such as plant genomics that are not only helpful in improving the plant traits but at the same time are helpful in producing good yields. This in turn is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Growing Developments in Plant Genetics

The reducing cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing along with increasing demand for modified crops with improved traits has created a need for genetically modifying plants using different techniques.This has brought the focus of different academic & research organizations and biotechnology & agriculture companies to focus on plant genetics thereby leading to various developments within the industry.



Various organizations are entering into collaborations, developing their own technologies and making different kinds of innovations in the field of plant genetics. For instance, in June 2019, NRGene Ltd., a company working on plant genomics in Israel entered into a partnership with Beijing Genomics Institute, China for providing NRGene’s technology as a part of its wide range of genomic analysis services in agriculture research. In the same month, the company NRGene Ltd., launched a complete genome coverage and high assembly De Novo reference genome-level analysis technology to accelerate the growth of agricultural research at an affordable cost.



Market Segmentation

The global plant genomics market is segmented by type, by trait, by objective, by application, by region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into molecular engineering, genetic engineering, and others.



Based on trait, the market can be differentiated into yield improvement, disease resistance, herbicide tolerance, and others.Based on objective, the market can be differentiated into DNA extraction & purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, GENE expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, and others.



Based on application, the market can be segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



In terms of country, United States dominated the global plant genomics market in 2021 and is expected to continue maintaining its dominance during the forecast period. The United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide up to USD30 million for basic research that will lead to transformative approaches to determine and validate gene function in plant species relevant to the sustainable production of bioenergy and bioproducts.



Market Players

Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., NRGene Ltd., Qiagen NV, Traitgenetics GmbH, Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Genewiz, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd are some of the leading players operating in the global plant genomics market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global plant genomics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Plant Genomics Market, By Type:

o Molecular Engineering

o Genetic Engineering

o Others

• Plant Genomics Market, By Trait:

o Yield Improvement

o Disease Resistance

o Herbicide Tolerance

o Others

• Plant Genomics Market, By Objective:

o DNA Extraction & Purification

o DNA/RNA Sequencing

o Genotyping

o GENE Expression Profiling

o Marker-Assisted Selection

o Others

• Plant Genomics Market, By Application:

o Cereals & Grains

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Others

• Plant Genomics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt



