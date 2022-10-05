Global Telecom Managed Services Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Managed Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Telecom Managed Services Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Telecom Managed Services estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Managed Data Center, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Managed Data & Information segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
- The Telecom Managed Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Managed Communication Segment to Record 9.2% CAGR
- In the global Managed Communication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
AMDOCS
AT&T, Inc.
CenturyLink
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Comarch SA
Ericsson
GTT Communications, Inc.
Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
International Business Machines Corporation
NTT DATA, Inc.
Sprint.com
Tech Mahindra Limited
Unisys Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
ZTE Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Telecom Managed Services
Telecom Managed Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Managed Data Center Services: Largest Service Segment
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market:
Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
World Internet Data Centers Market in US$ Million (2019 & 2022)
Managed Mobility Services Emerges as Fastest Growing Category
Rise of BYOD Solidifies Relevancy of Managed Mobility Services
Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few
Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the
Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT
Departments
Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Telecom Managed Services
Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Telecom Managed Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Managed Data & Information Services Sustains
Momentum in Telecom Managed Services Market
Relevancy of Managed Communication Services Augurs Well
VoIP Pulling Away Voice Minutes from Traditional PSTN
Growing Investments in 4G, Promised Benefits of 5G & the
Ensuing Emphasis on VoLTE to Boost VoIP Adoption
4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years
2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growing Opportunities for Managed Security Services
Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Drive Demand
Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown
of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT
Managed Network Services Remain a Prominent Segment
Rising Trend for Operational Efficiency, Agility and
Reliability in Business Process Benefits Telecom Managed
Services
Telecom Managed Services Minimizes Risks Associated with
Business Operations Security
Focus on Core Business Activities Provides Momentum
Reduction of Managing Enterprise Infrastructure Cost Bolsters
Market Prospects
Rising Demand for Cloud based Offerings Extend Opportunities
Ability of Telecom Managed Services for Disaster Control and
Recovery Augurs Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Data Center by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Managed Data Center by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Data Center by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Data & Information by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Managed Data & Information
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Data &
Information by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Managed Communication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Communication
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Managed Network by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Network by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Mobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Managed Mobility by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Mobility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Managed Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Managed Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,
Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed
Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,
Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and
Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,
Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed
Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &
Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed
Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,
Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed
Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,
Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and
Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,
Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed
Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,
Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and
Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,
Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed
Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &
Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed
Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,
Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed
Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &
Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed
Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,
Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed
Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &
Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed
Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services
by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,
Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed
Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,
Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and
Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom
Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed
Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network,
Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,
Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and
Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom
Managed Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and
SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data
Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication,
Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &
Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed
Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom
Managed Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Managed Data Center, Managed Data &
Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed
Mobility and Managed Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom
Managed Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data
Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication,
Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &
Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed
Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data
Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication,
Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &
Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed
Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed
Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed
Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Telecom Managed
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom
Managed Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Telecom Managed Services Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Managed Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW