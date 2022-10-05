Global Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetables Market to Reach $196.55 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetables Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market attained a value of around USD 136.05 million in 2021. Aided by the increasing inclination towards nutritional and fresh food products, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period to reach a value of USD 196.55 million by 2027.



Freeze drying is defined as a process which removes all the moisture in a fruit or a vegetable. In this process, a fruit or a vegetable is frozen in vacuum and ice is directly converted into vapour without reaching the liquid phase. This leads to the retention of flavour and nutrients. Freeze dried fruits are crispy, fresh, light, nutritional, and rich in flavour. The high shelf-life of these food items, which may go up to 25 to 30 years, is a major driving factor of the freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market.



Freeze-dried fruits are getting incorporated in bakery products, such as cakes, biscuits, and buns, among others. These fruits make the product fresh, controls the calorific value, and are easy to prepare. Hence, the increasing popularity of low calorie and superior taste bakery and confectionery goods is generating a significant demand for freeze dried fruits.



In addition to this, freeze dried fruits are travel friendly, which makes them a popular choice among hikers, mountaineers, campers, and trekkers. These fruits are extremely convenient during picnics as well.



The dramatic rise in demand for food products with high shelf life during the pandemic augmented the sales of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables to battle with the crisis of fresh foods. Moreover, the impact of panic buying among the working-class population positively influenced the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market.



The increasing inclination towards health and fitness among the millennials is leading to a heightened demand for freeze dried fruits and vegetables. Freeze dried fruits and vegetables provide freshness and essential vitamins and minerals, which are extremely beneficial for health.



In addition to this, freeze dried fruits and vegetables also boost immunity, enabling the body to fight against chronic diseases. In this regard, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders is likely to diffuse awareness about the freeze-dried fruits and vegetables in the coming years. The thriving e-commerce industry is likely to ramp up the sales of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables in the forecast period.



In terms of region, Europe accounts for a significant share of the freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market. The region is witnessing soaring demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables as an ingredient in ready-to-eat meals. The increasing investments by the major market players across the continent is also likely to boost the production, are likely to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Production Process

Organic

Conventional

Market Segmentation by Type

Freeze-Dried Fruits

Strawberry

Raspberry

Pineapple

Apple

Mango

Others

Freeze-Dried Vegetables

Peas

Corn

Carrot

Potato

Mushroom

Others

Market Classification by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Harmony House Foods Inc.

LYO Foods Sp. z.o.o

Mercer Foods, LLC

Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH

Chaucer Foods Ltd.

