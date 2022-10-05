Tango Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on TNG260 and Discovery Platform Advances at SITC 37th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that three abstracts have been selected for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts, and online.



“We are looking forward to presenting data on TNG260, a novel, highly selective CoREST inhibitor with the potential to reverse the immune evasion driven by STK11 loss-of-function mutations. STK11 mutations occur in approximately 15% of non-small cell lung cancers and render those tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibitors,” said Barbara Weber, M.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics. “This program is among the first to bring the power of genetic patient selection to immuno-oncology development, and we plan to submit an IND in the first half of next year. We also will be presenting data on our novel in vivo and in vitro functional genomic platforms, designed to identify additional immune evasion targets linked to specific tumor suppressor gene loss.”

Details on the Tango presentations at the SITC 37th Annual Meeting are as follows:

Poster Title: TNG260, a CoREST-selective deacetylase inhibitor, reverses anti-PD1 resistance driven by loss of STK11

Abstract #: 444

Date and Time: Thursday, November 11, 2022, 9:00 AM ET

Poster Title: In vivo CRISPR screens identify HDAC1 as an immune sensitizer reversing immune resistance driven by STK11 loss

Abstract #: 1425

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2022, 9:00 AM ET

Poster Title: Whole genome CRISPR-Cas9 screens in a cancer cell line panel co-cultured with antigen-specific cytotoxic CD8 T cells are a powerful engine for immuno-oncology drug target discovery

Abstract #: 70

Date and Time: Thursday, November 11, 2022, 9:00 AM ET

Poster Title: Leveraging CRISPR-Cas9 screening platform for discovery of novel tumor intrinsic phagocytosis modulators

Abstract #: 1449

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2022, 9:00 AM ET

About TNG260, a novel CoREST inhibitor

STK11 loss-of-function mutations occur in ~15% of non-small cell lung cancer and drive immune evasion, rendering STK11-mutant tumors insensitive to the immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy that significantly prolongs survival in STK11-wild type cancers. STK11 mutations also are found in ~15% of cervical cancer, 10% of carcinoma of unknown primary, 5% of breast cancer and 3% of pancreatic cancer. TNG260 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of the C o-repressor of R epressor E lement-1 S ilencing T ranscription (CoREST) deacetylase complex. TNG260 is being developed to reverse immune evasion in STK11 mutated cancers, with the aim of restoring sensitivity to immune checkpoint inhibition. In preclinical studies, selective CoREST inhibition by TNG260 results in transcriptional reprogramming of STK11-mutant tumor cells, altering tumor cell cytokine secretion and markedly reducing recruitment of suppressive T cells to STK11-mutant tumors. TNG260 in combination with anti-PD1 treatment drives complete regressions in multiple syngeneic STK11-mutant xenograft models. The Company expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TNG260 in the first half of 2023.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

