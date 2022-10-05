Global Belt Drives Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Belt Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485932/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Belt Drives estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Material Handling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Belt Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.

- Agriculture Segment to Record 5% CAGR

- In the global Agriculture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$793.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)

Arntz Optibelt Group

Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S.

ContiTech AG

Dayco Products, LLC

Gates Corporation

Michelin

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Regina Catene Calibrate Spa

The Timken Company

Tsubakimoto Chain Co.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Belt Drives

Belt Drives: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

World Belt Drives Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Belt Drives Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR

(Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe and Japan

Relatively Stable Economic Environment Favors Market Expansion

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the World Belt Drives Market

Recent Market Activity

Belt Drives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Mechanical Belts & Pulleys in Power

Transmission Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth of Belt Drives Market

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment

Belt Drives Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Belt Drives Grab the Limelight Amid Growing Relevance of Energy

Efficiency

Strong Demand for Conveyor Equipment Promotes Demand

World Conveying Equipment Market Revenues (in %) by Segment: 2019

Industrial Machinery Sector Offers Robust Opportunities for

Belt Drives Market

Industrial Production Estimates in Select Countries (in US$

Billion) as of January 2020

Material Handling Equipment: Prominent End-Use Vertical

Material Handling Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018-2025

Material Handling Equipment Market Share across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019

Agriculture Machinery Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Segment

Mining Industry Remains a Major Revenue Contributor

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Belt Drives Gain Traction in Oil & Gas Sector

Global Energy Demand by Source (2010, 2020 & 2040): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Demand for Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydro,

and Renewables

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent):

2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2035

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Novel Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Industry

Timing Belts Emerge as Ideal Solution for Food Industry

Sophisticated Belt Drives Step In to Address the Dynamic

Requirements of Modern Automotive Vehicles

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Promotes Interest in Automotive Belt

Drives

CVT Technology Poised to Accelerate Adoption of Belt Drives

World Market for Continuously Variable Transmission Systems:

(2015-2018): Breakdown of Light Vehicles Factory Fitted with

CVT Units (in Thousand Units) by Region

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Growing Focus on Hybrid Vehicles Seeks Further Improvements in

Belt Drive Technology

Replacement Demand Enthuses Automotive Belt Drives Market

Global Vehicles in Operation (2015-Historic): Number of

Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) and Motorization Rates for

Select Countries

eBikes & Bicycles: Emerging Vertical for Belt Drives

Technology Advances to Spur Growth Momentum

3D Printing Technology Transforming Pulley and Belt Design

Applications Drive Innovation in Pulley and Belt Functionality

Metal Belts on the Rise

New Materials to Drive Opportunities for Timing Belts



