Cell Isolation Global Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.62%

The global cell isolation market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.62% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cell isolation, or separation, refers to the process of identifying and removing one or more specific cells from a heterogeneous mixture of cell population. The targeted cells are identified, isolated and separated according to their type. Some commonly used methods for cell isolation include magnet-activated cell separation, filtration, centrifugation and flow cytometry.

Cell isolation is also used to diagnose diseases, cellular research and therapies by analyzing the ribonucleic acid (RNA) expressions. It aids in minimizing experimental complexity while analyzing the cells and reducing the interference from other cell types within the sample. As a result, it finds extensive application in cancer research, stem cell biology, immunology and neurology.



Cell Isolation Market Trends:

Significant growth in the medical and pharmaceutical industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis on cell-based research is providing a thrust to the market growth. Researchers actively utilize isolated cells to develop novel cell therapies and cell-based treatments for various chronic medical ailments. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also widely using cell isolation technologies to improve drug discovery and develop drugs with enhanced efficacies. In line with this, the increasing requirement for personalized medicines is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the development of advanced separation tools for proteins, nucleic acids, chromatin and other complex cells for subsequent analysis is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Technique:

Centrifugation

Surface Marker

Filtration

Breakup by Cell Type:

Human Cells

Animal Cells

Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Reagents, Kits, Media and Sera

Beads

Disposables

Instruments

Centrifuges

Flow Cytometers

Filtration Systems

Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems

Breakup by Application:

Biomolecule Isolation

Therapeutics

Stem Cell Research

Cancer Research

Tissue Regeneration

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Breakup by End Use:

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cell isolation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell isolation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cell type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cell isolation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Cell Isolation Market



6 Market Breakup by Technique



7 Market Breakup by Cell Type



8 Market Breakup by Product



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by End Use



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval AB

Becton Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschrankt) & Co. KG

Roche Holding AG

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

