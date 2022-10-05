New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Type, By Mode of Application, By Mode of Action, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325863/?utm_source=GNW



The global aquatic herbicides market is expected to grow at an impressive rate through 2027.Aquatic Herbicide is a type of chemical that farmers use to manage the growth of aquatic plants and hogs like lake weed, pondweed, and pond weed.



It helps to stop the growth of unwanted plants in water by destroying or stopping weed growth.The herbicides target the weed or algae through its roots and leaves, blocking the supply of the essential nutrient in various parts of unwanted plants.



Aquatic herbicides contain the main active chemical property like clopyralid, triclopyr, and picloram to resolve problems like drinking water taste, fish kills, and odor problems.Aquatic herbicides are mainly used in ponds, lakes, and dams as these are artificial reservoirs.



Here, water is stored for different purposes like freshwater reservoirs, rising fishery, aquaculture, pond, or lake for storing and supplying in irrigating. The US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has documented 300 herbicides in which they have registered only 13 active constituents for use inside and near the desired water bodies. Thus, impressive growth can be anticipated in the aquatic herbicide market in the forthcoming years.

Growing Awareness About Advantages of Herbicides

Farmers who indulge in fisheries and aquaculture activities always have a significant issue of increasing weeds, hogs, or unwanted plants in their water bodies.These unwanted plants are the biggest obstacle to good farming as they have better capacities to absorb nutrients than desirable plants.



Conventional methods have a high chance of destroying crops or fish.Thus, there is an increase in demand for herbicides as it is one of the best alternatives among other conventional method.



Herbicides take a short time to show their effect on unwanted plants and help maintain soil structure or condition. Statista mentioned that the consumption of herbicides for agriculture and other purposes was almost 1.4 million worldwide in 2020. As per data, herbicides hold the highest market in the pesticides market beating insecticides, fungicides, and bactericides. Thus, there has been an increase in awareness about herbicides in recent years, and the pesticides market is expected to increase. Increasing adoption of integration weed management because of the benefits like long-term sustainability of agriculture economies and balancing the risk imposed upon peoples and environment. It helps the farmer prevent, avoid, monitor, and suppress weeds and provides resistance caused due to yield losses and poor weed control. Hence the Aquatic herbicides market is expected to grow at an impressive rate.

Aquatic herbicides can be used to increase the production of fisheries and water-based crops.The demand for food is growing around the world because the population of the world is proliferating.



Weeds are a big problem for aquaculture because they overgrow and can affect the ecosystem.Weeds can occupy the space up to 25% more than their roots and deplete the amount of oxygen in the water during the night.



Herbicides have properties that only target the unwanted plant to stop its growth or kill them.Herbicides provide a solution to farmers with all these problems and increase their productivity.



Government policies for encouraging agricultural activities are expected to help in capturing market share of the aquatic herbicide market.

Market Segmentation

The global aquatic herbicides market is segmented based on type, mode of application, mode of action, and application.Based on product type, market is divided into glyphosate, 2,4-d, imazapyr, triclopyr, and Others.



Based on mode of application type, market is split into foliar, and submerged.Based on mode of action type, market is split into selective, and non-selective.



Based on application, market is split into agricultural waters, fisheries, recreational waters, and others, by company.

Market Players

BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Nufarm Limited, Lonza Group, Land O’Lakes, Inc., UPL Limited, Element Solutions Inc (Platform Specialty Products), SePRO Corporation, Albaugh LLC. are the key players operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global aquatic herbicides market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Type:

o Glyphosate

o 2,4-D

o Imazapyr

o Triclopyr

o Others

• Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Mode of Application Type:

o Foliar

o Submerged

• Aquatic Herbicides Market, By mode of Action:

o Selective

o non-Selective

• Aquatic Herbicides Market, By application:

o Agricultural Waters

o Fisheries

o Recreational Waters

o Others

• Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aquatic herbicides market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325863/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________