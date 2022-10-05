Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Increasing Investments in Research and Development Activities of Novel Drugs & Technological Advancements in Peptide Therapeutics to Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global peptide therapeutics market size attained a value of around USD 33.58 billion in 2021. Aided by the surging cases of chronic diseases and the rising prevalence of cancer, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 52.26 billion by 2027.



Peptide therapeutics are described as peptide-based therapeutics employed to treat several diseases. Therapeutic peptides are referred to as naturally arising short amino acid monomer chains in the human body, shorter than 100 amino acids. They further act by binding to certain cell surface receptors, where they activate intracellular pathways and further serve as a promising basis for targeting a range of diseases. They generally act as hormones, growth factors, neurotransmitters, ion channel ligands, or anti-infective agents.

They are frequently well tolerated by the body and have the potential for decreased off-target side effects. The factors like low production costs and sale prices, oral administration, and good membrane penetration ability are boosting the peptide therapeutics market demand across the globe. Moreover, the rising frequency of cancer across the globe, as along with the surging prescription of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, are aiding the market growth opportunities over the coming years.



The increasing investments in research and development activities of novel drugs coupled with technological advancements in peptide therapeutics are expected to aid the peptide therapeutics market growth across the globe. The utilisation of peptides as therapeutics has grown over time and continues to develop with changes in drug development and treatment paradigms.



Also, a significant rise in the incidences of metabolic diseases like diabetes among the growing geriatric population is driving the market growth. The hectic and busy schedule and the unhealthy lifestyles is influencing the use of peptide drugs for various treatments, this is expected to propel the peptide therapeutics market growth. The growing cases of chronic diseases like cancer and tuberculosis coupled with advancements in the field of medical science and rising healthcare spending are anticipated to fuel the global market growth.



Geographically, the North America region is anticipated to register substantial growth in the peptide therapeutics market share during the forecast period on account of the surging biotechnology industry, the surging requirement for diagnostics in cancer and other diseases, and an upsurge regarding the awareness levels linked to the products of peptide therapeutic. The well-established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in the region is further aiding the peptide therapeutics market development in North America. Furthermore, the United States is expected to hold a significant share in the peptide therapeutics market on account of the surging number of research programs in the medical industry along with the growing prevalence of diseases in the country.



Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of marketing types, applications, routes of administration, and regions.



Market Breakup by Marketing Type

Generic

Branded

Market Segmentation by Application

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Others

Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

