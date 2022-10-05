Building Analytics Market to Garner US$ 21.1 Billion by 2031- Future Projections, Upcoming Challenges, Revenue Study, Developments Analysis | Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the coming years, the global building analytics market is expected to expand at a faster rate due to factors such as increased demand for energy-efficient systems, falling operating costs, rising desire for smart houses, and expanding adoption of business intelligence in emerging nations. On the other hand, throughout the anticipated time, a number of chances that will lead to the rise of the Building analytics industry will be further promoted by government efforts and the widespread use of incentives. The high implementation costs is one of the factors may restraint the growth of the building analytics market. The global building analytics market size to reach US$ 21.1 billion at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2022-2031.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3534

Key players operating in the global building analytics market are:

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International

BuildingIQ

Crestron Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Globally, the building analytics market is expanding at a significant rate. In the years to come, market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by rising energy costs, more stringent building energy codes, and the need to manage buildings and facilities as efficiently as possible. Worldwide increases in disposable income and living standards will also result in rising demand. Additionally, the increased worry about guaranteeing compliance with stringent rules regulating the design of structures and the safety of employees in many places is also increasing the market's demand. However, the market is concerned about the lack of public awareness and the high cost of constructing analytics because these factors could restrain the market's expansion.

With more linked devices and huge data creation, buildings are getting more complicated. Building analytics turn the data that the building management system generates into insightful knowledge. As a result, cost-saving opportunities, threats to occupant comfort, connectivity issues, and inefficient mechanical systems may all be monitored, identified, and prioritized in real time. Analyzing data statistically, reporting performance, and automating diagnosis are the foundations of analytics construction. It operates by comparing the given period's daily, monthly, and quarterly statistics to historical data.

To purchase research report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3534

The cloud-based segment is predicted to have a commanding market share throughout the entire anticipated timeframe. Due to its low cost and simple accessibility, the cloud deployment strategy sees rising demand. Building analytics software that is hosted in the cloud offers a number of benefits, including scalability and ease of organization, which will encourage enterprises to utilize the cloud.

Due to the significant demand from nations like the US and Canada, the building analytics market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the North American region during the forecast period. The demand is fueled by the willingness of businesses in the area to undertake capital-intensive initiatives as well as the practicality of technical competence. The market for enterprise media gateways is expected to grow as a result of strong government support as consumer demand for these products rises.

In order to assist building management staff in optimizing operational activities, Honeywell released CCS Command and Control Suite release 200 (CCS R200) in February 2018. CCS R200 includes a data analytics capability.

BuildingIQ and Cypress Envirosystems teamed in April 2018 to enable the digital twinning of older buildings for lower energy use and AI-driven efficiency.

Table Of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Competitive Landscape

5. By Component, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

• Software Services

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

• Consulting Support & Maintenance

6. By Deployment Mode, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

• Cloud

• On-Premise

7. By Building Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

• Manufacturing Facilities

• Residential Building

• Commercial Buildings

• Public Places

• Government Buildings

• Others

8. Regional Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Rest of South America

Middle East and South Africa

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/3534

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414