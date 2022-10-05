New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Cured Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112911/?utm_source=GNW
Global Radiation Cured Products Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radiation Cured Products estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
- The Radiation Cured Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Adhesives Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
- In the global Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$406.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$529.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured)
3M Company
Allnex
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Baldwin Technology Company Inc.
BASF SE
Covestro (Formerly Bayer MaterialScience)
Craig Adhesives and Coatings
Dexerials Corp.
DIC Corp.
DYMAX Corp.
Evonik Industries AG
Flint Group
FUJIFILM Sericol UK Ltd.
Momentive
Nordson Corp.
PPG Industries Inc.
Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company Inc.
Royal DSM N.V.
Sartomer
Sun Chemical Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Radiation Curing Technology: A Conceptual Overview
Ultraviolet (UV) and Electron Beam (EB) Process
Components of Radiation Curable Formulations
Curing of UV/EB Materials
UV/EB Cured Materials
EB/UV Acrylate Resins
An Introduction to Radiation-Cured Products
End-Use Applications of Radiation Cured Products
UV Curable Inks for Screen Printing
Types of Radiation-Cured Products
Radiation-Cured Coatings
Advantages & Drawbacks of Radiation-Cured Coatings
UV-Curable Vs EB-Curable Coatings
Applications of Radiation Cured Coatings
Radiation-Cured Inks
Radiation-Cured Adhesives
UV-Curing Adhesive Systems
UV Laminating Adhesives
UV Pressure Sensitive Laminating Adhesives
UV Post-Curing Laminating Adhesives
EB-Curable Laminating Adhesives
Radiation-Curable Systems
Radiation-Cured Compositions
Radiation-Curable Systems Vs. Standard Aqueous/Solvent Systems
Benefits of Radiation-Curable Systems
Constraints Associated with Radiation-Curable Systems
Viscosity
Expanding Applications of Radiation Cured Products in Varied
End-Use Industries Propel Market Growth
Radiation Cured Coatings: A Major Segment
Global Coatings Market by Product (in %) for 2019
Radiation-Cured Adhesives Market: Stable Growth Ahead
Radiation-Cured Inks Market: Packaged Materials Fuel Demand
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Radiation Cured Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
allnex (Germany)
Ashland Holdings, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Covestro AG (Germany)
Dexerials Corporation (Japan)
DIC Corp. (Japan)
Sun Chemical Corp. (USA)
DYMAX Corp. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Flint Group (Luxembourg)
FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Ltd. (UK)
Momentive (USA)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company, Inc. (USA)
Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
Sartomer (France)
Toyo Ink Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Wood Coatings Propels Growth in Radiation
Cured Products Market
Global Wood Coatings Market Revenues in $ Billion for 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Wood Coatings Market by Technology (in %) for 2019 and 2025
Rising Demand for Furniture Wood Coatings Spurs Market Growth
Radiation-Cured Products Market Poised to Benefit from the
Burgeoning Food & Non-Food Packaging Industry
Strong Growth in Food Packaging Sector Holds Promise for
Radiation-Cured Products Market
Food Packaging Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Auto Industry Benefits from Superior Properties of Radiation
Curable Coatings
Automotive Coatings Market Revenues in $ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Automobile Production Trends to Drive Positive Gains for
Radcure Coatings Market
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and
2024
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010-2024
Hybrid Cure Process for Radiation Cured Coatings Gains
Prominence in Auto Industry
Energy-Curable Coatings: Substitutes to 1K and 2K Coatings in
Auto Interiors
UV/EB for Protective Coatings Used in Automotive Interiors
Enhanced Scratch, Abrasion and Chemical Resistance
Superior Crème Resistance and Low haze after Abrasion
Fast Weathering
UV/EB for Functional Coatings
UV/EB for IMD Applications and Coatings
Industrial Metal Applications Present Opportunities for
Radiation-Cured Coatings
Innovations Focus on Addressing Impediments to Adoption of Rad
Cured Coatings in Industrial Metal Applications
UV-Cured Coatings Market: Auto and Wood Finishing Sectors Drive
Demand
Wood Coatings and Metal Packaging Applications Drive Demand for
UV Cured Coatings
UV LED Curing Gains Traction
Global UV Curing Market by Lamp Technology (in %): 2015 & 2020
UV LED Inks Attracting Industry Attention
Expanding Applications of UV Cured Coatings
Issues Related to Development of Solutions for UV/EB Coating
Applications
Printed Electronics: A High Growth Market for Radiation Cured
Coatings
Global Printed Electronics Market in US$ Billion for 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
UV Cured Polymer-Based Smart Materials Emerge as Suitable
Options for Additive Manufacturing
UV Cured Technology Holds Significance in the Pressure-
Sensitive Adhesive Market
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Technology in % for 2019
Cationic Photoinitiators: Preferable Component over Free
Radical Photoinitiators
UV Cured Powder Coatings Emerge Victorious in Eco-Friendly Race
UV Curable Adhesives Grow in Importance for the Medical Arena
A Peek at Advances in UV and EB Curing Print Market
Advanced Chemistry: The Advent of Acrylated Allophanate Oligomers
UV Inkjet and UV Flexo Inks Overthrow Offset Inks
Paper Industry Customers Demand Deinkable Radiation Cured Inks
Positive Growth Outlook for Construction Activity to Aid
Radiation Cured Products Market
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Roofing
Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of
Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and
2018-2023
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by
Region Over the Period 2016-2040
Portable Equipment Enables On-site Field UV Curing
Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Rise in Urban
Dwellers Support Demand for Radcure Products
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Radiation-Cured Products
Market
Variable Energy Levels of Lamps: A Major Quality Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Inks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Inks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Environmental Concerns Accelerate Radcure Coatings Adoption
Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Wood Coatings
Radcure Inks: A Lucrative Market
Uptrend in Construction Activity to Support Demand for
Radiation-Cured Products
Construction Industry in the US by Sector (2017-2022):
Breakdown of Value (US$ Million) for Residential Buildings,
Non-Residential Buildings, and Non-Building Structures
Residential Construction in the US: Number of Housing Starts:
(in Thousand Units) for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family
Units for the Period 2010-2019
Construction Industry in the US: Annual Value of Construction
Put in Place (in US$ Billion) during the Period 2014-2018
Steady Improvements in Auto Industry Outlook: Opportunity for
Radcure Market
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Positive Scenario in Construction Industry Augurs Well for
Radcure Market
Residential Construction Sector in Canada: Number of Housing
Starts in Thousand Units for the Period 2012-2018
Non-Residential Construction Sector in Canada: Capital
Expenditure in US$ Billion for the Years 2012 through 2019
Market Set to Benefit from Improving Auto Industry Outlook
Rising Demand for Adhesives: Potential for Radcure Products Market
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Radiation Cured Products Market in Japan: An Overview
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China Continues to Witness High Demand for Radiation Cured
Products
Segment Analysis
An Overview of Construction Industry
Chinese Construction Output Growth Rate (in %) for the Years
2015 through 2020
Chinese Construction Industry: % CAGR of Construction Output
for the Period 2016-2021 and 2021-2026
Continued Rise in Vehicles Demand Remains Critical to Market
Growth
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Wood Coatings: A Major Market for Rad Cured Products Market in
Europe
Increasing Demand for Radiation-cured Inks in Food Packaging
Photoimaging Poses Threat to UV Coatings
An Overview of Select End-Use Markets
Stable Growth for Construction Industry
Construction Industry in Europe: % Change in Construction
Output in Select Countries for the Years 2015 through 2021
Percentage Change in Construction Output in Select European
Countries for the Years 2014 through 2019 and 2019-21
Automotive Industry
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Despite Brexit, Long-term Construction Industry Outlook Remains
Positive
UK Residential Construction Industry: Number of New Homes
Registered in Thousands for the Period 2008-2018
Brexit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by
Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks
and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,
Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products
by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings,
