Global Radiation Cured Products Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radiation Cured Products estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

- The Radiation Cured Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.

- Adhesives Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR

- In the global Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$406.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$529.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured)

3M Company

Allnex

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Baldwin Technology Company Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro (Formerly Bayer MaterialScience)

Craig Adhesives and Coatings

Dexerials Corp.

DIC Corp.

DYMAX Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Flint Group

FUJIFILM Sericol UK Ltd.

Momentive

Nordson Corp.

PPG Industries Inc.

Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Sartomer

Sun Chemical Corp.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Radiation Curing Technology: A Conceptual Overview

Ultraviolet (UV) and Electron Beam (EB) Process

Components of Radiation Curable Formulations

Curing of UV/EB Materials

UV/EB Cured Materials

EB/UV Acrylate Resins

An Introduction to Radiation-Cured Products

End-Use Applications of Radiation Cured Products

UV Curable Inks for Screen Printing

Types of Radiation-Cured Products

Radiation-Cured Coatings

Advantages & Drawbacks of Radiation-Cured Coatings

UV-Curable Vs EB-Curable Coatings

Applications of Radiation Cured Coatings

Radiation-Cured Inks

Radiation-Cured Adhesives

UV-Curing Adhesive Systems

UV Laminating Adhesives

UV Pressure Sensitive Laminating Adhesives

UV Post-Curing Laminating Adhesives

EB-Curable Laminating Adhesives

Radiation-Curable Systems

Radiation-Cured Compositions

Radiation-Curable Systems Vs. Standard Aqueous/Solvent Systems

Benefits of Radiation-Curable Systems

Constraints Associated with Radiation-Curable Systems

Viscosity

Expanding Applications of Radiation Cured Products in Varied

End-Use Industries Propel Market Growth

Radiation Cured Coatings: A Major Segment

Global Coatings Market by Product (in %) for 2019

Radiation-Cured Adhesives Market: Stable Growth Ahead

Radiation-Cured Inks Market: Packaged Materials Fuel Demand

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Radiation Cured Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

allnex (Germany)

Ashland Holdings, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Dexerials Corporation (Japan)

DIC Corp. (Japan)

Sun Chemical Corp. (USA)

DYMAX Corp. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Flint Group (Luxembourg)

FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Ltd. (UK)

Momentive (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Sartomer (France)

Toyo Ink Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Wood Coatings Propels Growth in Radiation

Cured Products Market

Global Wood Coatings Market Revenues in $ Billion for 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Wood Coatings Market by Technology (in %) for 2019 and 2025

Rising Demand for Furniture Wood Coatings Spurs Market Growth

Radiation-Cured Products Market Poised to Benefit from the

Burgeoning Food & Non-Food Packaging Industry

Strong Growth in Food Packaging Sector Holds Promise for

Radiation-Cured Products Market

Food Packaging Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Billion for

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Auto Industry Benefits from Superior Properties of Radiation

Curable Coatings

Automotive Coatings Market Revenues in $ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Automobile Production Trends to Drive Positive Gains for

Radcure Coatings Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and

2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010-2024

Hybrid Cure Process for Radiation Cured Coatings Gains

Prominence in Auto Industry

Energy-Curable Coatings: Substitutes to 1K and 2K Coatings in

Auto Interiors

UV/EB for Protective Coatings Used in Automotive Interiors

Enhanced Scratch, Abrasion and Chemical Resistance

Superior Crème Resistance and Low haze after Abrasion

Fast Weathering

UV/EB for Functional Coatings

UV/EB for IMD Applications and Coatings

Industrial Metal Applications Present Opportunities for

Radiation-Cured Coatings

Innovations Focus on Addressing Impediments to Adoption of Rad

Cured Coatings in Industrial Metal Applications

UV-Cured Coatings Market: Auto and Wood Finishing Sectors Drive

Demand

Wood Coatings and Metal Packaging Applications Drive Demand for

UV Cured Coatings

UV LED Curing Gains Traction

Global UV Curing Market by Lamp Technology (in %): 2015 & 2020

UV LED Inks Attracting Industry Attention

Expanding Applications of UV Cured Coatings

Issues Related to Development of Solutions for UV/EB Coating

Applications

Printed Electronics: A High Growth Market for Radiation Cured

Coatings

Global Printed Electronics Market in US$ Billion for 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

UV Cured Polymer-Based Smart Materials Emerge as Suitable

Options for Additive Manufacturing

UV Cured Technology Holds Significance in the Pressure-

Sensitive Adhesive Market

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Technology in % for 2019

Cationic Photoinitiators: Preferable Component over Free

Radical Photoinitiators

UV Cured Powder Coatings Emerge Victorious in Eco-Friendly Race

UV Curable Adhesives Grow in Importance for the Medical Arena

A Peek at Advances in UV and EB Curing Print Market

Advanced Chemistry: The Advent of Acrylated Allophanate Oligomers

UV Inkjet and UV Flexo Inks Overthrow Offset Inks

Paper Industry Customers Demand Deinkable Radiation Cured Inks

Positive Growth Outlook for Construction Activity to Aid

Radiation Cured Products Market

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Roofing

Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Portable Equipment Enables On-site Field UV Curing

Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Rise in Urban

Dwellers Support Demand for Radcure Products

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Radiation-Cured Products

Market

Variable Energy Levels of Lamps: A Major Quality Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Inks

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Inks by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Inks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Environmental Concerns Accelerate Radcure Coatings Adoption

Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Wood Coatings

Radcure Inks: A Lucrative Market

Uptrend in Construction Activity to Support Demand for

Radiation-Cured Products

Construction Industry in the US by Sector (2017-2022):

Breakdown of Value (US$ Million) for Residential Buildings,

Non-Residential Buildings, and Non-Building Structures

Residential Construction in the US: Number of Housing Starts:

(in Thousand Units) for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family

Units for the Period 2010-2019

Construction Industry in the US: Annual Value of Construction

Put in Place (in US$ Billion) during the Period 2014-2018

Steady Improvements in Auto Industry Outlook: Opportunity for

Radcure Market

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,

Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Positive Scenario in Construction Industry Augurs Well for

Radcure Market

Residential Construction Sector in Canada: Number of Housing

Starts in Thousand Units for the Period 2012-2018

Non-Residential Construction Sector in Canada: Capital

Expenditure in US$ Billion for the Years 2012 through 2019

Market Set to Benefit from Improving Auto Industry Outlook

Rising Demand for Adhesives: Potential for Radcure Products Market

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Radiation Cured Products Market in Japan: An Overview

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China Continues to Witness High Demand for Radiation Cured

Products

Segment Analysis

An Overview of Construction Industry

Chinese Construction Output Growth Rate (in %) for the Years

2015 through 2020

Chinese Construction Industry: % CAGR of Construction Output

for the Period 2016-2021 and 2021-2026

Continued Rise in Vehicles Demand Remains Critical to Market

Growth

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Wood Coatings: A Major Market for Rad Cured Products Market in

Europe

Increasing Demand for Radiation-cured Inks in Food Packaging

Photoimaging Poses Threat to UV Coatings

An Overview of Select End-Use Markets

Stable Growth for Construction Industry

Construction Industry in Europe: % Change in Construction

Output in Select Countries for the Years 2015 through 2021

Percentage Change in Construction Output in Select European

Countries for the Years 2014 through 2019 and 2019-21

Automotive Industry

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Radiation Cured Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Despite Brexit, Long-term Construction Industry Outlook Remains

Positive

UK Residential Construction Industry: Number of New Homes

Registered in Thousands for the Period 2008-2018

Brexit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,

Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products by

Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks

and Adhesives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Product Segment - Coatings, Inks and Adhesives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Inks and Adhesives for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cured Products by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass,

Metal and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Radiation Cured Products

by Application - Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured

Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radiation Cured Products by Product Segment - Coatings,



