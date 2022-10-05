New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments (Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance, High-Altitude Long-Endurance, Tactical UAV and Others), Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326071/?utm_source=GNW

The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants.



It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military UAV market over the forecast period.



The need to operate in a network-centric combat environment with advanced electronic warfare and communication systems is a major influencer anticipated to drive the investment in the UAV programs worldwide.Moreover, major military powers such as the US, Russia, and China are now investing heavily in developing the next-generation of UAVs, which would integrate technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Swarm technology to enable a higher level of autonomy in UAV operations.



Countries like India, South Korea, Australia, Turkey, and Indonesia are also making significant efforts to integrate UAVs into their existing force structures under their ongoing military modernization plans.The Asia-Pacific region, supported by China, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea with their multi-year procurement programs, is expected to lead the investment in the sector globally, exhibiting a steady pace of growth over the forecast period.



The region continues to experience extreme geopolitical tensions due to long-drawn territorial and maritime disputes in the region that make it a fertile proving ground for UAV deployment.



The medium-altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in the global military UAV market between 2022 and 2032.As the procurement of MALE UAVs for various ISR and long-range stealth missions is set to increase, it is anticipated that this segment will continue to account for the largest share of the total market over 2022-32.



According to Venkatesh K, Defense Analyst at GlobalData: "The indigenous development of MALE UAVs by countries such as India, China, and South Korea in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as joint procurement of MALE UAVs by European countries such as Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for sharing joint defence capabilities against common threats, has emerged as a key source of sustained investment for the MALE UAV segment, and it is expected to drive the market over 2022-32."



Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global military UAV market from 2022 to 2032.China is projected to be the largest market for military UAV in the Asia-Pacific region.



Modernization drives initiated by leading countries in the region to replace aging fleets, develop domestic UAV platform programs, and implement network-centric warfare (NCW) stratagems are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



Key Highlights

- The global military UAV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

- The global military UAV market is classified into five categories: MALE, HALE, TUAV, loitering munition, and target drone.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global military UAV market over the forecast period with a market share of 34%, followed by Europe and North America.

- MALE UAV is expected to be the largest segment among other military UAV categories over the forecast period.



Who Should Buy



- Defence Startup’s, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Military UAV Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

- The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

- The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.



Scope

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2022-2032, including the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

- Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing military UAVs projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2022-2032.

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global military UAVs market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.



Reasons to Buy

- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military UAVs over the next ten years.

- Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different military UAV segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

- Identify the major channels that are driving the global UAV market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global UAV market.

- Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top military UAV providers around the world. The company profiles also include information about the key products, alliances, recent contracts awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326071/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________