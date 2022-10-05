Longeveron to Present at the Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

MIAMI, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, announced today that Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron, will present at the upcoming Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference taking place in Jupiter, Florida from October 11-12, 2022.



Longeveron’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 4:30 – 4:55 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Longeveron’s website at https://www.longeveron.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has a multi-modal mechanism of action that is pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, and anti-inflammatory, promoting tissue repair and healing with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Aging Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

