Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Completes Thy News Localization Testing Successfully

Vilnius, Lithuania, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Thy News is a mobile application that is an aggregator of news articles. It collects news from a variety of sources and provides users with a convenient issue. This is convenient and practical for users. They are not limited to preset sources, but are offered various ways to personalize the service.



By using Thy News, consumers can stay up to date with news from around the world.

The development team believes that localization is required to ensure that the app provides a good interaction experience in international markets. When the app is translated and localized for clients all over the world, it shows that you understand and value them.

The process of localization involves adapting the interface, functionality, buttons, images, and other content to a particular country.

In Thy News, the default language is English, but users can change the settings and select the language of the application interface independently. The following languages were chosen for implementation: English (base language), German, French and Spanish.

Thy News' localization makes it more valuable to existing users while at the same time attracting new ones.

This feature has been successfully implemented and tested; it will be available in future releases.

Localization will help the app reach a wider audience, making it more useful and accessible.

The application's functionality will be significantly enhanced by this addition.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

